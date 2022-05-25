NBA Draft Tracker: Thunder Reports and Rumors

During the pre-draft process many reports and rumors on potential Thunder moves are starting to arise, with Inside The Thunder compiling them all in one place.

May 24: Chet Holmgren Expected to Land with Thunder?

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in the pre-draft process, it appears the most likely prospect to be taken at No. 2 by Oklahoma City is Chet Holmgren. Additionally, teams around the league are starting to believe that more. Even Holmgren is reported to like the idea of landing with the Thunder in the upcoming draft, says Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“Most NBA teams firmly believe that's a formality and that Smith is all but assured to become the top pick. Smith, for his part, appears thrilled with that development," Givony said. "So is Holmgren over his looming marriage with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is also the overwhelming expectation from NBA executives with whom we spoke at the draft combine."

May 23: Caleb Houston Received Draft Promise from Thunder?

Every season, there's a couple of players that likely could go back to school for another year and be taken higher in the following draft. That's the case for Caleb Houstan, who entered his freshman season as a potential lottery pick but had an underwhelming college season at Michigan.

Regardless, he entered the draft and appears to be here to stay. The Athletic's John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie noted this week that Houstan could have a draft promise from the Thunder, which is the reason he's staying in the draft instead of going back to college for another year.

"Oklahoma City’s pick at No. 30 was the topic of other speculation. Michigan forward Caleb Houstan was notably absent from the week’s proceedings, with many league insiders suspecting he had a promise from a team in return for shutting down his draft process," said The Athletic. "Suspicion immediately went to the Thunder, given their surplus of picks and long history of making their draft pick in April."

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

Even outside of their No. 2 pick, the Thunder have three additional selections in the top 34 of June's draft. As such, they're a prime player for consolidating these assets and moving up for a prospect they love. John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic noted Oklahoma City as one of the several clubs to keep an eye on.

“Other teams with multiple picks are expected to try to move up in the draft, which could make trading down profitable for those picking in the late lottery and teens," The Athletic said. "Oklahoma City, for instance, has picks at No. 12 and No. 30 and a surfeit of future picks to sweeten a deal; using those to move up and nab a targeted player seems like a no-brainer. Other multi-first-rounder teams to watch include San Antonio (Nos. 9, 20 and 25), Charlotte (Nos. 13 and 15) and Memphis (Nos. 22 and 29). San Antonio, in particular, had a sea of staff at the combine intently watching the proceedings.”

May 23: Orlando Magic Leaning Chet Holmgren at No. 1?

Kyle Terada / USA Today

While no team has solidified their board at this point in the pre-draft process, Jabari Smith has seemed to be the consensus No. 1 pick by many. However, John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported the Magic could be leaning towards Chet Holmgren. Is this a play for leverage, or is Holmgren really being considered at the top spot for Orlando?

“Orlando winning the lottery could throw a monkey wrench on draft night. While most draft analysts have Jabari Smith Jr. rated as the top prospect, John Hollinger Spies think the Magic are leaning toward selecting Chet Holmgren," said The Athletic. "Of course, that would play to their type. This front office’s track record reveals an obsession with length, so one can easily connect the dots there. On the other hand, some league insiders immediately second-guessed that first instinct. Are the Magic just playing on their length-based reputation to bait Oklahoma City into trading up from No. 2? Let the game of smoke signals begin.”

May 22: Another Link Between Jaden Ivey and OKC

Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports

On a podcast with The Uncontested, Derek Murray of Babcock Hoops mentioned that many around the league truly think Ivey is in the top tier of this class and the Thunder have interest.

“There is a case for a four man race," Murray said. "There is not a big three, there is a big four. It’s Jaden Ivey. There have been links to the Thunder and Ivey, trading up, trading down and picking at two. From what I’ve been told, those are real and significant. The smoke is real.”

May 20: Thunder Have Interest in Jaden Ivey

Jeff Hanisch / USA Today

Although Oklahoma City has the No. 2 pick in what's considered a three player draft at the top, Jaden Ivey is a name the Thunder have been connected to. According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, there's four prospects in the top tier of this class, adding Ivey to the mix with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.

“There are essentially four players in play for the Thunder's second pick: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey," said Peek. "Smith and Holmgren are favorites to go on and two, but there have been rumblings this week at the draft combine in Chicago that the Thunder really like Ivey and he could be Ja Morant 2.0.”

