NBA Mock Draft: More Smoke Connecting OKC to James Bouknight

There continues to be smoke around the Oklahoma City Thunder eyeing former Connecticut guard James Bouknight.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo mocked the Thunder to take Bouknight at No. 6 in his most recent mock draft, citing belief around the league that Sam Presti is eyeing the scorer to partner with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“There’s been an increasing amount of chatter among rival teams connecting Bouknight to the Thunder at No. 6, and in any scenario, it appears unlikely he falls past No. 8. Oklahoma City is positioned to take a gamble on upside and can pair him with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a dynamic young backcourt, with Bouknight likely afforded some room to expand his playmaking skills and operate with freedom,” Woo wrote. “He’s arguably the most polished scorer in the draft as things stand, with real creativity finishing in the paint and creating shots, and teams expect he’ll be more than adequate as a jump shooter, pointing to some legitimate star potential if everything breaks correctly.

“Bouknight’s elbow injury and end-of-season struggles never truly suppressed his draft stock, as he’s had plenty of believers around the NBA all season, and has affirmed that confidence over the course of the pre-draft process.”

Read More:

Bouknight had one of the more impressive shooting displays at last month’s NBA Draft Combine, reinforcing that teams believed his shooting struggles late in the year were down to his injury than anything else.

Woo had Presti passing on Jonathan Kuminga to take Bouknight, with Scottie Barnes being selected by the Orlando Magic with the fifth pick.

The Thunder also selected Moses Moody and Usman Garuba with their 16th and 18th picks in Woo’s mock draft, but he noted on more than one occasion that there is a great possibility that Presti uses those two first round draft picks to move around and perhaps jump back into the back end of the top 10 to add another talented piece to the Thunder roster.

“Keep in mind that the Thunder possess copious future draft picks and tradable young players in addition to Nos. 16 and 18 in this draft: they have ample ammunition to move around in the draft if they want,” Woo said. “As usual, they’re a team to keep an eye on as draft night gets closer.”