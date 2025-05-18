NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Trio of Collegiate Prospects
Oklahoma City Thunder fans may not be focused on the draft right now, but the team is certainly still doing its due dilligence.
With the NBA Combine taking place this week, OKC's staff got a first-hand look at some of the potential prospects that Sam Presti and company could have interest in next month.
The draft combine consisted of measurements, drills and scrimmages, with scouts and evaluators getting the opportunity to learn more about a few intriguing players. With the event now over, there are new projections on who each team could draft on June 25.
In a recent mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Thunder added three college prospects, starting at No. 15 with former 5-star recruit Liam McNeeley.
McNeeley, who spent his lone year of college basketball at Connecticut, measured at 6-foot-6 and three quarters of an inch without shoes while weighing more than 214 pounds. The former Montverde Academy standout also recorded a 6-foot-8 and a half inch wingspan.
As a freshman, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists per game whlie shooting 38.1% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range.
If the Thunder feel like they can fix some of McNeeley's shooting concerns, the former Huskies' star seems like a solid fit in Mark Daigneault's system.
At pick No. 24, Wasserman paired Colorado State's Nique Clifford with the Thunder.
Clifford measured at 6-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch at the combine while weighing in at 202 pounds. The Rams' star also recorded a 6-foot-8 wingspan.
As a fifth-year senior, Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor 37.7% from beyond the arc. With good size on the wing, a solid perimeter shot and a versatile offensive skill set, Clifford also seems like an ideal fit in OKC.
In the second round, Wasserman slotted Aubrun big man Johni Broome to the Thunder at No. 44 overall.
Broome was one of the best players in college basketball this season, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc.
Despite his success as a fifth-year senior, Broome's age and lack of production from the perimeter could drop the consensus All-American to the second round. Even if he doesn't become a strong 3-point shooter, Broome could still be a productive rotation player in the NBA in the right scheme.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.