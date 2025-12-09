National Media Member Would be 'Shocked' if OKC Thunder Lose 10 Games

The Oklahoma City have already made history once again this season.

After a 68-win regular season that saw the Thunder draw close to and surpass a few historical marks, including the most wins by 15 or more points in a single season, the highest point differential ever and the best interconference record in league history, among others.

Even following an NBA title and easily the best year in franchise history, OKC appears to have taken another step forward this season. Despite dealing with injuries, the Thunder have rolled again this season, embarking on a 23-1 start, joining the 1969-70 New York Knicks and 2015-16 Golden State Warriors as the third team to do so.

Oklahoma City's impressive start has come with Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and others all missing multiple games, but that hasn't slowed down Mark Daigneault's team.

As a result of the Thunder's dominance to start the season, which has included wins against the Houston Rockets and a blowout against the Los Angeles Lakers, national media members are begginning to wonder if OKC can challenge the NBA's single-season wins record.

That question has been posed by a number of obersvers after OKC's historic start, as the team is just one win away from matching the 73-win Warriors 24-1 start. Recently, The Ringer's Bill Simmons even predicted the Thunder to match Golden State's wins record.

"I, honestly, would be shocked if they lost 10 games," Simmons said on a recent podcast. "I don't see how it happens. I really don't. Right now, they're 23-1, every time they lose it feels like an event. They're so good, they're so deep. I know there will be some schedule stuff coming on later. They've won 15 straight (games), I just don't understand how they would lose 10 games."

Simmons continued on to acknowledge that he believes the Thunder can reach 74 wins and break the Warriors' record.

"The thing about the 74, and this is why I think it's a great bet. If they're a little close to it, if they're like, 64-8, or something like that, they're not going to do the thing where they're like 'We don't care about that.' At some point you go for the record."

While time will tell if the Thunder elect to strongly pursue a 74-win season, there is no doubt that the toughest stretch of OKC's schedule is yet to come. Oklahoma City has only seen the Rockets and Lakers once so far this year, and has yet to meet the Detroit Pistons or Denver Nuggets.

