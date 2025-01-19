NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two College Prospects in Top 15
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had one of the best starts in franchise history this season.
Despite the team boasting one of the best records in the NBA, a new nifty trades from general manager Sam Presti throughout the years has given OKC additional draft capital in 2025. The Thunder own rights to Philadelphia, Miami and the Clippers' first round selections.
If the 76ers continue to flail and the Heat trade Jimmy Butler or continue to struggle as both sides continue their public dispute, the Thunder could end up with two first lottery picks in the 2025 draft.
In a recent mock draft from Draft Digest, Oklahoma City's first picks came at No. 8, where the site paired Georgia freshman Asa Newell with the Thunder.
Listed at 6-foot-11, Newell is a former 5-star prospect who has had a strong season with the Bulldogs. In his first 18 games, Newell is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while helping Georgia to a 14-4 record.
Hailing from Montverde Academy, Newell was rated the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 4 power forward in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Newell's size would certainly be a helpful addition in the Modern Frontier, as the Thunder have dealt with injuries to both of the team's primary big men this season.
At No. 15, Draft Digest slotted Duke freshman Khaman Maluach to the Thunder.
Like Newell, Maluach was also a 5-star prospect coming into college, rated the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 center in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. In 18 games with the Blue Devils, Maluach is averaging 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.
"What immediately stands out about Maluach is his size," Eric Bossi wrote for 247Sports. "He's simply massive. At 7-foot-1 with a big and strong frame, he's almost impossible to move in the post and he has a pretty well developed low post game. He makes jump hooks, he finishes lobs, he has counter moves and he knows how to establish position, present a target for his guards and then finish once the ball is delivered. What makes him even more special is that he has legitimate faceup ability. He is comfortable taking and making threes and while he needs to get more consistent with his shooting"
In Draft Digest's mock draft, the Thunder also hold the No. 23 overall pick, where the website paired Dink Pate with Mark Daigneault and company. Listed at 6-8, Pate is averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.