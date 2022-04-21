NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Buy Low on Potential Steal

There’s several players that have star potential but come at a high risk in the upcoming draft.

Now that the regular season has ended, the Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. The Thunder also own the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

Outside of the lottery, they also have the No. 30 overall pick via the Phoenix Suns. With that pick, they could look to add depth and potentially take a swing on a high-risk prospect.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder landing a microwave scorer with the last pick in the first round.

Is Oklahoma City in a position to swing for the fences?

Coming into the season, Hardy was a projected lottery pick. After a somewhat disappointing season in the G League, his draft stock has dropped.

