Nikola Topic Pegged as Best Pick in 2024 NBA Draft According to NBA Executives
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a surprise pick in the 2024 NBA Draft - as many pegged the 57-win squad to select a more pro-ready option with their No. 12 pick gifted to them by the Houston Rockets from a prior trade, with external eyes set on the likes of Jared McCain, DaRon Holmes II and other prospects, the Thunder went with Nikola Topic with their free lottery pick.
Topic was projected as a top-five talent in this draft class before suffering two knee injuries in the span of last season - the latest a partially torn ACL that will hold him out of the entire 2024-25 campaign in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder gambling on such a talented prospect is a risk worth taking for a team already boasting a jam-packed rotation - Topic represents one of the best playmakers in this draft class with encouraging signs to develop as a shooter and overall offensive weapon.
On ESPN this week, the outlet polled league executives on who will end up being the best pick from the 2024 NBA Draft - while Reed Sheppard took home the honor with 11 votes, one was cast to the Thunder's lottery selection.
Topic becoming one of the top players from a class that was viewed as lackluster the entire cycle would not be too surprise - but it will come down to how he handles the redshirt season and bounces back from this injury.
