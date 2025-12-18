Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Tells Victor Wembanyama to "Put an Address on it" in Message to OKC Thunder

This past Saturday, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took a highly impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, being just the second team to hand them a loss this season.

That marked just the second loss for the Thunder in 26 games, resulting in a fired-up Wembanyama who just came back off injury and went to work even on a minutes restriction. He put up 22 points on just 21 minutes in the contest to help San Antonio edge the Thunder in the second round of the NBA Cup, sending them to the championship.

The Spurs couldn't quite handle the weight against the New York Knicks, though, as they'd lose 124-113 on Tuesday night.

Even so, Wembanyama was talking his talk after the win versus Oklahoma City, clearly taking a lot of pride in taking the so-called juggernaut that is the Thunder down, and he didn't seem to hold back.

"I'm just glad to be a part of something that's growing to be so beautiful," Wembanyama said postgame following the win. "Pure and ethical basketball."

The narrative surrounding the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander specifically has grown to be something very negative in the chronically-online NBA community—individuals taking shots on social media, saying the Thunder play too aggressive on defense and that Gilgeous-Alexander is seeking out contact for foul calls religiously.

This has led to some coining the term, "unethical," for Thunder hoops.

In turn, some have thought Wembanyama is taking a direct shot at Oklahoma City with that comment—and former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams had something to say regarding that on FanDuel TV.

"Put an address on it," Williams said. "He's barking up to the guys that have the rings.. it's ring season over there.

"I like the fact that he's shaking the tree. Shake the tree as much as you can. However, put an address on it. Don't send a subliminal to Chet (Holmgren). Don't send a subliminal to (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)."

Williams calling Wembanyama out on this is crucial. He helped mount a colossal win over the best team in the NBA at the moment—that is definitely something you can hang your hat on—but do it with pride.

Wembanyama has yet to see a playoff game. Talking in passive aggressives to a team that undoubtedly respects you isn't coming from a place from humility, and Williams hit it right on the money when addressing that. Granted, Wembanyama has since spoken on the Thunder in various interviews since that win and has made it clear he respects Oklahoma City as a whole.

He is an unbelievably special talent and Wembanyama and his team have a very bright future, including one that could stand in the way of Oklahoma City down the line. But as of now, Wembanyama is going to have to see the Thunder several more times this season, including two times to round out this month—and he'll have to attest to Oklahoma City's play style then as well.