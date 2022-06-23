OKC Thunder 2022 Draft Day Guide: Top Prospects, Financials, Areas of Improvement, and More Going into Draft Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter tonight’s NBA Draft with a historic haul on their hands. Following last month’s lottery, which saw the organization claim their highest draw in franchise history at No. 2 – they’ll be looking to cash in on a cornerstone piece in Sam Presti’s ongoing rebuild. To pair with their ping-pong palooza, the Los Angeles Clippers’ play-in plummet notched the Thunder a second lottery selection at No. 12. That makes them the lone team with two lottery selections headed into the night.

Here’s a full guide on the Thunder’s picks, their areas of improvement, financials, and top prospects leading up to the podium (6:30 p.m. CST, ESPN):

The Breakdown:

May 17 called for a toast among Thunder fans.

Following a 22-50 record in the 2020-21 regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2021 Draft Lottery with sky-high expectations. While most teams entering the 2021 lottery entered the ping-pong room with one crack at a top 5 pick – the Thunder carried two – their own selection, projected No. 4, and the Houston Rockets’ pick, projected No. 1. The catch to this golden deal is the Rockets’ choice was top 4 protected, leaving a near fifty-fifty chance for the Thunder claiming the pick at 5. In all, Oklahoma City had a near 76% chance of claiming one top 5 pick in this draw and a 25% slate at obtaining two top 5 picks.

Instead of scaling the draft board, the Rockets snagged the No. 2 pick in rising star Jalen Green while the Thunder mustered up the No. 6 pick in the class. Despite being a “five-man draft class” by most accounts, Oklahoma City found a diamond in NBL guard Josh Giddey – four Rookie of the Month awards later – it’s safe to say the Thunder came out just fine.

With a reshuffled deck and a flurry of G League call-ups later, the Oklahoma City Thunder continued their regular-season standing this season, capping their run with a 24-58 record, good for fourth-worst in the league. This go-around, the Thunder strolled into the May 17 draft lottery with a similar standing. But, this time, they were guaranteed a second lottery chip from the Los Angeles Clippers. As the envelopes were opened, the first Thunder logo struck at twelve, and the real nerves kicked in.

Holding a 48.1% cut at a top 4 pick, nerves were unsealed – but not Thunder cards. By the commercial break, Oklahoma City had cracked the top, then there were two, and then there it was – the highest pick in franchise history.

Going into the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder have their highest choice in franchise history (2) since relocating to Oklahoma City 13 years ago. Coupled with their high-caliber selection, their No. 12 pick from the Clippers, as part of the Paul George deal, calls for the first time they’ve held two lottery picks in a draft class.

The Clippers, who ended the season seventh-seeded in the West, lost two-consecutive Play-In games, prompting a second-lottery selection and a Patrick Beverley Kevin Garnett-Esque scorer’s table celebration.

Initially, a remnant from Chris Paul’s trade to Phoenix was presented with Pick No. 30. However, the Denver Nuggets acquired the pick, alongside two future second-round picks, in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and JaMychal Green.

The Thunder’s third and final pick leading into tonight will be made at pick No. 34.

Bricktown’s Blueprint (And How To Build Upon It)

Following the Thunder’s revamp in the 2020 offseason, Mark Daigneault and company have begun a new page in the franchise’s storybook.

Leading the pack for Oklahoma City, fourth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has set the example for the Thunder’s model. After one season playing behind Chris Paul in Bricktown, Gilgeous-Alexander took the reins in the 2020-21 season, and he has not looked back. In his two seasons post-Paul, the former Wildcat has pioneered Oklahoma City’s dribble-drive offense, leading in the NBA drives in both seasons.

Playing behind Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey has learned the ropes as the Thunder’s secondary playmaker, ranking second in rookie drives, placing 11.9 per game.

The Thunder have concocted their franchise around heavy backcourt play behind Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, and rookie Tre Mann. However, there are still some holes to fill in their ongoing process.

Frontcourt Play

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played rotational hot potato in terms of filling out their frontcourt these past two seasons. In the 2020-21 season, the Thunder held a solid five in veteran Al Horford. However, his age, coupled with potential trade packages, sunset the center shortly after the All-Star break. In his place, it appeared Presti had carved out prospects in Moses Brown and Tony Bradley to close the season. Ultimately, neither returned for this past season.

This back-and-forth of acquiring bigs for short-term situations carried into this season, notably in the two-way signing of Olivier Sarr. Generally speaking, the Thunder have lived by the motto of playing up a few sizes, electing to play traditional fours in Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby in primary stints at the five to cater towards the team’s frequent usage of high-ball screens.

Because they tended to play small, they sacrificed heavily in the rebounding department, allowing a league-high 48.4 rebounds against opponents and 11.0 offensive rebounds allowed per game.

When addressing the pecking order of organizational needs, solidifying their future five is a must in progressing in their overall rebuild.

Three-Point Shooting

Josh Smith is the lone man standing between the 2021-22 Oklahoma City Thunder and the worst catch-and-shoot record of all time.

269 out of 270. That’s how the 2021-22 Oklahoma City Thunder ranked in catch-and-shoot threes since tracking began nine seasons ago. The one team worse was the Josh Smith-led Detroit Pistons in 2013-14. The Pistons clocked a 32.5% clip on 14.0 attempts that season. Oklahoma City shot 32.6% on 27.2 attempts this past year. Needless to say they need significant help from deep.

Due to Oklahoma City’s isolation-heavy play, the franchise needs to emphasize placing sharpshooters around their backcourt to maximize overall play. Throughout the season, the Thunder were frazzled as defensive schemes to pack the paint, such as box-and-one, resulted in guards choosing between low-quality shots in the paint or open shots at the perimeter. It seems a no-brainer to kick the ball out in these situations, but there were hardly any consistent shooters playing off-the-catch.

With those who attempted 50+ catch-and-shoot threes, only two Thunder players shot above a 40-percent clip – Mike Muscala and Gilgeous-Alexander. For those shooting above a 35-percent threshold, Roby, Robinson-Earl, and Mann gave some relief.

To put things in perspective, the Toronto Raptors were 15th in the league in three-point catch-and-shoot makes at 36.6% – of those qualified, only four Thunder players shot above that benchmark. Due to the ample amount of non-shooters and two of their threats, primarily on-ball in Gilgeous-Alexander and Mann, it was a good investment to crowd the paint this season.

The Thunder’s top five options in the catch-and-shoot department last season, based on attempts, were Lu Dort (292), Darius Bazley (229), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (162), Mike Muscala (161), and Josh Giddey (158). Outside of Robinson-Earl and Muscala, whose numbers were listed prior, there’s little consistency from their biggest contributors.

Thunder’s Top Catch-and-Shoot Targets:

Lu Dort: 91-of-292 (31.2%)

Darius Bazley: 71-of-229 (31.0%)

Josh Giddey: 39-of-159 (24.5%)

The need for catch-and-shoot cogs is undeniable for the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially when factoring in the frequencies of dribble-penetrations.

Shoring Up The Forward Spots

Positionally, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s biggest need is rooted in the center position. As aforementioned, every up-and-coming center during their rebuild has been utilized as a one-year rental – there are just no set-and-stone pieces there. At the forward positions, Sam Presti has assembled a collection of potential long-term pieces, but none of them have revealed their long-term placement on the team.

At the small forward position, the Thunder have a long-term piece at the ready in Lu Dort. Dort, age 23, has been one of Oklahoma City’s more consistent two-way options during the rebuild. However, his 6-foot-4, 6-foot-8 wingspan frame makes him a small-ball option at the three – potentially limiting roster capabilities. Any way you cut it, he’s a complete enough player to move up to the three. However, it’s evident his natural position rests at the two spot.

As for other players who’ve sifted into the small forward position, players such as Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins have routinely slotted in as “glue guys” filling in at the two or three position when the rotation has an opening. Both of these players have shown to be great options in bench roles, but they’re not suited to be starters with this franchise. This same evaluation may be placed on rookie Vit Krejci, who would likely sway between the Oklahoma City Blue and Thunder organization if he returns.

The power forward spot has had many more resources allocated towards than the three amidst the rebuild. But, there’s still no conclusion as to how they will go about the position moving forward.

Oklahoma City has two main leaders in the power forward position in Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski, but neither has established their long-term footing. Over the last two seasons, Bazley has been the starting power forward with little hiccups in between. At 6-foot-8, he possesses good lateral quickness at the position, solid rebounding technique, and on-ball skills that fit the profile of a new-era four. The main concern comes with his scoring consistency, as his sporadic shooting outputs have put a dent into perimeter spacing, even resulting in a short relegation to the bench. When he’s firing at all three levels, he’s a great plug-in piece to the roster – but his lack of a proven shot has hindered him from a solidified starting gig.

Pokusevski is a much different player than Bazley, but his evaluation carries similar traits. At 7 feet tall and 200 pounds, Pokusevski is unlike any prospect currently in the league. The Thunder centered their 2020 NBA Draft on acquiring the Serb, dishing out two first-round picks and Ricky Rubio to select him. As a player, he, in theory, can do-it-all. He has impressive playmaking qualities, primarily as a passer, his shot release is light years ahead of most seven-footers, and he’s hard to guard when on fire. Just like Bazley, he’s still extremely shaky in production. This see-saw of shot charts led to G League assignments in both seasons in Bricktown – and though his potential is clear – he still has yet to contribute on a nightly basis.

Beyond Bazley and Pokusevski, a trickle-down effect is in order as Robinson-Earl and Roby would be power forwards on the majority of franchises at the current moment. Daigneault noted he’d like to transition Robinson-Earl to the four moving forward. So, it’s wise to keep the small-ball five pieces in the conversation.

The Financials:

The Oklahoma City Thunder holds the largest amount of cap space across the league, and it’s really not a close contest.

Due to the Thunder’s roster consisting mainly of players on rookie-scale contracts or minimum deals – the organization spent all of this season way below the league salary floor. Following the Thunder’s acquisition of JaMychal Green last week, the Thunder still hang $23.4 million under the floor. However, the luxury to absorb deals will be wiped on June 30.

Because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s five-year, $176.9 million contract extension kicking in on July 1, the Thunder’s ability to take on rehab projects such as Al Horford and Kemba Walker in the name of assets will be wiped from their playbook. Instead, veterans such as Derrick Favors and JaMychal Green would be financial chess pieces, using their expiring deals to conduct moves in the future.

Looking beyond this year’s draft class, the Thunder will be loaded with tough calls in regards to extending members of the 2019 NBA Draft class. With a record-setting 19 first-round picks on deck, rookie deals are alluring, and roster spots couldn’t be any harder to come by.

One of the marquee signings the Oklahoma City Thunder may take action upon may come this month with guard Lu Dort. Dort, who went undrafted in 2019, has a fourth-year option attached to his contract. If the Thunder exercise this option, he’ll be inked for $1.9 million next season, which makes him one of the top budget players in the league. The downside to this is he’d be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.

On the flip side, the Thunder may decline his option by June 29, making him a restricted free agent this offseason. Though the short-term downside is apparent in cap space, it’ll allow the franchise to retain him long-term via matching the top offer.

Alongside the undrafted guard, 2019 first-round pick Darius Bazley is also due for a paycheck in the upcoming offseason. Bazley will make $4.3 million in the 2022-23 season while holding a $6.3 million Qualifying Offer if an extension is not met before next year’s extension deadline.

The Thunder have three non-guaranteed players on contract for the upcoming season in Theo Maledon, Kenrich Williams, and Aaron Wiggins. In all likelihood, Maledon would be the only of this trio on the outskirts of the roster.

Vit Krejci is partially-guaranteed for $781,759 this season.

The Top Prospects: Pick 2

All eyes will be locked in on how the Oklahoma City Thunder go about navigating the top of the draft board. The Thunder’s No. 2 pick carries a slew of options in this particular draft as the cream of the crop prospects all check plenty of boxes the organization has been looking to check off.

(All evaluations excerpts from my scouting report series)

Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith is exactly what teams yearn for at the forward spot. With postseason teams finding major success disregarding positional locks and overall size – Smith is an ideal power forward who can be a perfect co-star with a small forward or members in the backcourt.

Smith, age 19, has been deemed the top shooter in this year’s draft class. In his lone season with the Tigers, Smith shot 42.0% from deep en route to averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 34 games. To tag with this stat line, his 6-foot-10, 200-pound build makes him the lengthy shooter teams have desperately wanted.

His overall shooting ability is hard to come by at his size, and his overall speed and point of release make him a hard player to stop from downtown. Smith is a player who has mastered the catch-and-shoot game as he’s able to bury jumpers from almost anywhere on the court when open. To add to this, his hallmarked two-dribble pull-up is a jumper that should translate into consistent scoring outbursts moving forward.

Smith’s on-ball play does need some touch-ups as he lacks a go-to move to create distance from his opponent in halfcourt situations. Given his ability to make shots off the bounce already, adding some marquee dribble moves gives him the seeds to be a good isolation piece. If his handling ability never comes to fruition, I think he could still find success working out of high-ball screens.

Defensively, Smith’s overall frame fits the bill for what NBA teams are looking for. His length and overall lateral quickness make him a chess piece able to defend 2-4, and with a high motor and active hands – he wouldn’t be terrible defending the post in stints.

The Fit:

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, targeting a player such as Jabari Smith would be nothing short of a perfect marriage between the two parties. Per Synergy, Smith ranked in the 85th percentile as a catch-and-shoot target at Auburn this season. If you combine that hardy stat with his limitless range and well-oiled jumpshot – you have a lethal off-court threat to play alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey.

In terms of how his development coincides with the Thunder blueprint, he slips in perfectly as someone who can play second or third fiddle in the offense. But, with one of his biggest question marks resting in his isolation ability, he’ll need additional reps playing on-ball. Because the Thunder have been all hands on deck with recent draftees, handing the forward an on-ball role in stints would most definitely be in the cards, allowing him to blossom offensively with the backcourt.

(Full scouting report on Jabari Smith can be found here)

Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren is a unique talent that you won’t find in any given draft cycle. His excellence around the basket, the perimeter, and even creating for himself is uncanny for a seven-footer – and with a bulk in the cards, he’ll be a handful for other teams for years to come.

With his agility, Holmgren is an elite pick-and-roll player as if his three-pointer stays a float, he’ll be insanely difficult to cover as his frame makes him a deadly roll man while his ability to pop also can torch defenses. Around the basket, his footwork and overall grittiness to take contact also make him a threat.

Holmgren is a name to watch in the shot-blocking category for years to come as well. Collegiately, he stayed disciplined in the foul department while providing rim protection both standing and on the move.

If he manages to check the boxes as a shooter and as a ball-handler, the sky becomes the limit for Holmgren. He is a bit clunky taking up the basketball now, but once in space, he’s a player who can erupt both pulling up at the three or slashing to the basket for penetrations.

In terms of versatility, it’s hard to find a player more fitting than Holmgren. Barring injury, he’s a high-floor, high-ceiling prospect who can yield you stats any day of the week. And his hybrid of speed and self-creation puts him on the map for sliding down to the power forward spot as well if need be.

Holmgren still needs to hone in on mastering both his on-ball creation and handle to limit potential inconsistencies in his play. But, even with his current archetype, he’s a contributor who should be able to make an impact right away on both ends of the ball as he slips right into most systems as a screen setter who can both stay outside and defend on the other end.

The Fit:

Chet Holmgren easily checks the most boxes by a prospect in this year’s draft class.

Oklahoma City has desperately needed a long-term answer for their center situation, as while playing smaller players up a few sizes has its benefits, it also won’t yield the long-term success necessary to propel them out of their ongoing rebuild. In selecting a seven-footer in Chet, the Thunder obtained their first true center via draft since Dakari Johnson in 2015. The selection would also mark the Thunder’s first center selection in the lottery since Steven Adams in 2013.

The Thunder’s space-and-pace play has needed a stretch five in the mix. With Holmgren, not only does he provide the spacing necessary, but he also has shown flashes to create off of DHOs and through top-of-the-key pull-ups in transition. Defensively, his overall agility also solves an issue that plagued the Thunder in previous playoff runs as his versatility on screens adds an element centers such as Adams and Enes Kanter could not provide in the postseason.

(Full scouting report on Chet Holmgren can be found here)

Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero is a special offensive talent.

Banchero, age 19, is well-equipped for the jump to the next level. With a 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame, he’s already the ideal slab at the forward spot, he just needs some chiseling. In his lone year with the Blue Devils, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for Duke across 39 games.

His seasoned mid-range game and shot mechanics make him a player who should be able to be a competent three-level scorer. As a ball-handler, he has the handling ability that requires a team's “swiss-army knife” defender who is handsy at the perimeter, can cut off driving angles, and contest on the interior. Even when faced with a team’s primary defender, Banchero is someone who should be able to yield some success working on the deck, and if stifled with his shot, his passing vision should come in handy.

Banchero’s physical nature on both sides of the floor may need a few tweaks, but his energy level is a plus. He’ll be able to create fouls inside, and with a jumper, his net of foul methods should increase. This hustle caters towards his rebounding efforts, as he’ll be a good transition player as a self-creator or outlet passer.

Defensively, Banchero should be sound. His weak-side play and moments of success switched onto guards are enough to believe he’ll hold up when faced against heavy screen-setting teams, which is a good sum in today’s NBA.

With the ball in his hands, Banchero is a player who’ll be able to get a bucket. Off the ball, he’ll make a significant impact, even as an average three-point player.

In terms of role, Banchero is a player slotted as a secondary playmaker who can be entrusted with a high volume of on-ball situations when needed. He’s the ideal archetype to play as the co-star to a backcourt piece.

The Fit:

Paolo Banchero is not a slam dunk fit for the Thunder organization per se. However, there’s a legitimate case for him to be the best prospect in this year’s draft. I am in this camp.

Banchero’s handling ability at his frame is nothing short of special. He can put the ball on a string and create openings at all three levels for himself in isolation possessions. He’ll need to fine-tune his three-point shot. However, even at the base level, he’s a player that would add fire to the flames in Oklahoma City’s penetration furnace. The clear overlap here is that Banchero is a primary on-ball figure which is not the smoothest fit alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey. But, if the Thunder are confident in his catch-and-shoot game development – he’d undoubtedly add the most lethal frontcourt threat Oklahoma City had carried since Paul George.

The fit is not the smoothest here, but if the Thunder place talent in the forefront of their picking preference, Banchero would be an ideal fit for the franchise. There is no ceiling to his play, and at the bare minimum, he adds even more firepower on the playmaking front.

(Full scouting report on Paolo Banchero can be found here)

Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey took major strides this season with the Boilermakers. His ability to take over games with his freakish athleticism, acceleration, ball handling, and shot-creating give him the core pieces to be a successful producer at the next level.

Ivey, age 20, made some noise as a Freshman, but his breakout campaign as a Sophomore has him soaring up draft radars. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Ivey has a build akin to a modern-day point guard. But, with an elite ability to play above the rim – he’s slotted in at either guard spot.

Ivey finished the year averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 36 games.

Ivey is a player who should be able to create offense out of thin air when penetrating to the basket, and if a pull-up develops, there’s no good option when defending him in space. Because of the guard’s uncanny speed and athletic ability, he has a clear advantage over some of his peers, making him a franchise’s first or second option as a scorer.

Prospects such as Jaden Ivey do not roll around in every draft class. His wide array of offensive attacks will make him a tough cover moving forward, making him a player who could lead in scoring on any given night.

Jaden Ivey fits the mold of an All-Star caliber scorer. He possesses the elite athletic ability, a quick handle, the ability to create his shot, and shades of being a three-level scorer. If you top this off with him being able to slow down in stop-and-pop situations, better playmaking in the halfcourt, and better defense against screens – he’s the high-output scorer franchises can build around.

He’ll need reps, particularly in catch-and-shoot and mid-range situations to fully fill out his offensive game. Under the assumption he becomes a reliable scorer at all three ranges, him becoming the primary or secondary scoring option is well within reach.

The Fit:

Under the assumption no trades are made, there will be some tough rotational decisions if the Thunder elect to select Jaden Ivey with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Ivey’s predicament is basically the polar opposite of Banchero. While Banchero’s main concern is playstyle overlap, Ivey’s potential issue would lie in position. However, if Ivey is valued as one of Oklahoma City’s top prospects, which there is a case for – the positional woes would be tossed on the backburner.

His offensive skill set would undoubtedly create must-watch TV playing alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey. With his elite on-ball skills and some added help as a mid-range creator. He’s an isolation threat who can put anyone on a poster. On the flip side, he’s a solid off-ball piece who could play off either member in the catch-and-shoot department.

A clear ripple would be created by selecting Ivey without offloading a current member of the roster. A three-man group has been established in Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, and Dort, and Mann is the presumptive guy in the sixth-man spot.

(A full scouting report on Jaden Ivey can be found here)

Sharpening The Iron

The markings are there to indicate the Oklahoma City Thunder have held ties with another top-tier prospect. But, unlike the top four, he ranks in a middling class outside of both the Thunder’s selections.

That player is Shaedon Sharpe.

Sharpe, age 19, started the 2021-22 school year playing for Dream City Christain, a private high school in Glendale, Arizona. However, with Sharpe having completed all high school credits before the fall semester, he withdrew from the school, enrolling with Kentucky in January.

Offensively, Sharpe has shown to be an elite athlete. In his tenure at Dream City Christian, Sharpe became the go-to target for alley-oop dunks as his explosiveness around the basket routinely made impossible finishes look like clockwork. His burst around the basket translates on the deck as he’s prone to finish through contact will mid-air adjustment aplenty. Sharpe won't lead you as a ball-handler. However, his current array of moves has helped him make room at the perimeter. As a scorer, Sharpe has yet to reach the three-level status as his jumper was both on the slower side and inconsistent in high school. But, when he found success with his jumper, his game didn’t have too many parameters. He’s a project piece at the perimeter, but he should be an effective slasher and cutter from the jump.

Defensively, Shaedon Sharpe has yet to face premier competition, but he’s had some moments. To tag with his 6-foot-6 height, Sharpe’s 7-foot wingspan makes him the prototypical build for a defensive wing. At the high-school level, he did a great job laterally playing perimeter defense and on the interior, he had great timing to both reject and alter shot attempts. The jump from high school to college is significant in terms of defensive ability, both in talent and scheming. But, there’s a clear mold to build off of with Sharpe.

When looking at the draft board solely off of potential, Sharpe has a legitimate case of being a top 5 candidate in this year’s draft class – and a player the Thunder may be interested in moving forward. At age 19, Sharpe has the lethal blueprint as a scorer with his explosiveness inside and moments of excellence in self-creation. With Oklahoma City reportedly evaluating Sharpe more closely than any other franchise, he’s a prospect likely outside of both their lottery selections’ ranges; but the talent is evident.

However, due to Sharpe’s year being absent from play, there are question marks. Particularly, if he’s able to solidify himself as a perimeter piece due to his inconsistent three-point play this season. Additional improvement will also need to be made in shot creation as he’s far too reliant on stepback attempts.

To Trade Or Not To Trade: Pick 12

While the biggest card in the Thunder’s stack of offseason duties comes in managing the No. 2 pick in the draft class – there’s still a significant amount of impact that will be had at pick No. 12. This selection, which came as part of Paul George’s trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, sets the Thunder in a position to take one of two things: trade the pick or select a prospect.

Trading the Pick

It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder have the best draft outlook in the league. The organization owns 19 first-round picks until 2027, and with the finalization of their exchange with Denver – every single draft year will come with multiple selections, barring pick protections.

Because of the Thunder’s treasure trove of future assets, they are immediately the team to call when looking to secure long-term protection via draft. You might be able to swindle one of their four 2027 second-round picks while you’re at it.

Due to these picks, pairing them with the No. 12 pick in this class would make an enticing package to teams lurking in the middle of the lottery. This is an extremely unique lottery as a good cut of mid-lottery teams fell into their respective positions due to injuries and trades made throughout the year. That sentiment can be expressed with the Trail Blazers, who select at No. 7, and the New Orleans Pelicans, who select at No. 8.

For the Thunder, the luxury of these additional picks is that they have some cushion when it comes to unloading draft capital in deals. While it’s expected that the franchise remains in asset accumulation mode, the prospect of shelling out a future first-round pick or two to trade up a few spots for what they herald as a star seems to be a worthy investment.

Pick No. 4 - Sacramento Kings

As the rumor mill has swirled, the Thunder have been pegged as a team who may be interested in acquiring the No. 4 pick from the Sacramento Kings in an effort to acquire Jaden Ivey. Under this deal, they’d undoubtedly be in a bidding war for the pick, but with a base of the No. 12 pick and a player such as Lu Dort – they can pile on picks Vivek simply cannot deny. It should be noted, however, that the Kings would likely receive much better win-now offers for this pick, but Bricktown would most definitely have a shot if Sac-town played the long game.

Pick No. 7 - Portland Trail Blazers

While the idea of the Thunder trading up with the Sacramento Kings is franchise-altering for the Thunder, the likelihood of such a deal going through would be slim under the Kings’ current trajectory.

At pick No. 7, the Portland Trail Blazers present a realistic option for the Thunder to trade up with. With the Trail Blazers having a backcourt with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, a recently-acquired Jerami Grant, and a top-tier center in Jusuf Nurkic – Portland is at a crossroads with their pick. On one hand, they can make this pick for a two-way forward or a high-ceiling prospect, or they could ship this pick and provide Lillard immediate relief. The Thunder could offer such a deal, packaging a deal surrounding Lu Dort and pick No. 12.

This price is insanely steep as is. Dort has proven to be a marquee piece in playoff situations, and you’d be shelling him out to move up five spots in the draft. That’s ridiculous value for the Blazers’ camp, but, similar to the Kings mock – Oklahoma City makes this move in efforts to select “their guy.”

Selecting a Player

If the Thunder stand pat at No. 12, which is the most likely outcome, there will be plenty of targets the franchise could pick with this selection.

The Luxury Prospects: Pick 12

Because of the dominoes that fell for the Los Angeles Clippers to fall from a contender to a playoff miss – the Thunder holding this pick in the lottery is nothing short of a miracle. Based on this, this is a luxury pick for the franchise.

Here are some options for the No. 12 pick:

Ousmane Dieng, Forward, New Zealand Breakers

Marquee Stats: 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists

When you look at Dieng offensively, he made his money’s worth operating in the pick-and-roll. Dieng is quite nimble for 6-foot-10, and with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he’s able to loft passes over guards and bigs alike to his roll man while surveying for cross-court dimes. He also showed flashes of self-creation from three. But, the success came in segments.

Defensively, Dieng is the ideal project piece. He exchanged reps playing 1-3 this season, and with his size and agility, he was able to soar up for some blocks, too. Dieng shifts his feet constantly on defense, which could lead to some fallbacks. But, he is great at regaining this lost space.

If the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to go for the potential grand slam at Pick No. 12 – Dieng deserves to be in the conversation. His length and blend of defense and passing ability gel right into the Thunder’s system. He needs to roughen out a few edges, but at 18, there’s room in the figurative growth plates.

The Fit:

Dieng is the low-ceiling, high-upside prospect that’d make sense in Oklahoma City. There’s a clear need for a future three, and Dieng may fill, but he’s also clearly a project that may take a few years to uncover – potentially slotting him in a similar spot to Bazley or Pokusevski.

AJ Griffin, Wing, Duke

Marquee Stats: 10.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 48.3% 3PT

AJ Griffin is nothing short of a sharpshooter. With an impressive shooting form, a feel in catch-and-shoot situations, and an emerging mid-range game – he’s a plug-and-play three who can relieve floor spacing.

Offensively, his best strength comes as a sharpshooter. Griffin knew his role at Duke. He launched more threes than twos this season, nailing 48.3% of his 155 tries. Griffin’s best play is generated off-the-catch in the wings or corners, while his impressive high school reel suggests there might be more to his methods of scoring.

Defensively, Griffin has measurables akin to a 3-and-D wing. He’s 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan while carrying the upper-body strength to absorb contact while defending.

The Fit:

Oklahoma City would need to feel confident in his medicals, as he missed two years in high school to injury, but he checks the boxes when healthy. Griffin’s role as a catch-and-shoot target is exactly what the Thunder need, and at 18, there’s room for him to hone in from here.

Jalen Duren, Center, Memphis

Marquee Stats: 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks

Duren is the up-tempo lob threat franchises are chomping at the bit to grab. With an explosive first step off of high-ball screens, Duren can run into the lane for loft passes over his defender and alley-oop passes which end on a highlight reel. His under-the-basket activity is what has made his stock as he’s an interior enforcer who gets down the court faster than most bigs.

The rim protection is the talking point for Duren’s defensive play. He capped the season averaging 2.1 blocks for the Tigers, finding these stats from standstill rejections and chasedown blocks. The speed from Duren is the key note, however, he still needs to work on both off-ball defense and boxing out.

The Fit:

Duren is still a project piece moving forward. However, his elite athletic ability and youth at 18 years old make him a hot name to watch in the lottery. On paper, Duren is an excellent fit with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey as a screener. But, his lack of a consistent jump shot is a potential pushback as this deficiency could lead to centers playing in drop coverage.

Mark Williams, Center, Duke

Season Averages: 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks

As the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Williams adds unprecedented size to a roster at 7-foot with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. In terms of playstyle, Williams is an ideal rim protector and lob threat for a franchise as his interior play was one of the top calling cards for the Blue Devils this season.

Williams was the sidekick to top prospect Paolo Banchero this season, excelling in slips to the basket on screens for dunks and finishes alike. He’s a top-tier interior threat in terms of paint play as his hybrid of athleticism and length made him a tough cover. Second-chance points are also in the playbook for the big, averaging 2.6 offensive rebounds per game.

On the defensive side, Williams is a trusty interior defender. His ability to contest shots without fouling (2.1 FPG) made him a stellar Sophomore this season.

The Fit:

For the Thunder, tacking on a player such as Williams immediately strengthens paint defense, however, his lack of a mid-range shot could stifle dribble-drive play. On the bright side, he did shoot 72.7% at the charity stripe this season.

Jalen Williams, Wing, Santa Clara

Marquee Stats: 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists

As a junior, Jalen Williams rose from an elite role player for Santa Clara to being far and ahead of their No. 1 option. With full control of the offense, he managed the offense at the two spots both yielding success as a playmaker and three-level scorer.

Offensively, Williams is not going to wow you with his handling ability, however, he still can pick his spots. He’s shown promise navigating the pick-and-roll to find teammates outside of creating his own looks. Off-ball, he’s a lethal catch-and-shoot target who's also caught his stride in DHO scenarios. Even at the basket, he’s a strong attacker who can sky up for sneaky dunks both on-ball and via cutting.

Defensively, Williams is a premier piece at the guard spots. At 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, he has the ideal length to defend multiple positions. He has solid lateral quickness, allowing him to keep smaller guards from creating angles while also being able to close out on triples.

The Fit:

Most mock drafts have wiped Williams entirely out of lottery consideration. However, he’s the perfect off-ball fit next to Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey, even at pick No. 12. He’s a complete catch-and-shoot piece who also has experience creating plays for others with his passing vision. It may be deemed a reach to take a 21-year-old such as Williams, but his skill set gives him the makeup of a steal.

Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

Marquee Stats: 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals

Sochan, age 19, capped this season with Big12 Sixth-Man of The Year honors. With the Bears, he rose draft boards as his 6-foot-9, 230-pound frame has scouts dazzled by his potential defensive versatility.

Offensively, Sochan has shown promise as an interior finisher. But his scoring range is still murky. He shot in the 50s at the line and his three-ball, while small in sample size, translated to sporadic games.

Defensively, he carries a ton of potential. Soc