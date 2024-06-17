OKC Thunder Holds Fourth-Best Odds to Draft Bronny James
Bronny James, son of LeBron, is slated to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. More than likely, the USC product will hear his name called on June 27, the second day of the draft.
Evidently, being the son of LeBron gives James some extra pull in the draft, increasing the likelihood he hears his name called. To be frank, he is talented enough to be an NBA player, even if it's not immediately.
James' freshman and lone season at USC saw him recovering from a health spell before the season tipped off. So, the numbers behind his season don't tell the full story. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, James is a solid perimeter defender and floor-spacer. As a developing prospect, he could carve out a role in the NBA.
Should the Oklahoma City Thunder take a swing on drafting James in the second round? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Thunder has the fourth-best odds to select him.
Now, most teams would look at taking James in an attempt to lure LeBron to decline his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers and sign with them in free agency. It's hard to imagine he leaves a large market to join his son.
The Lakers, along with the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers -- are the teams with better odds to draft James.
The catch here? Oklahoma City only hoists the No. 12 pick in the draft. They don't have a need to bring in multiple rookies, and James won't be drafted that high. However, the price of getting in the second round is cheap enough for the Thunder to consider. He could play into the Thunder's versatile identity with his ability to space the floor and guard.
The Thunder is a contender at this point, building off a 57-win season and first-round sweep. Pressure to draft well is lessening for the franchise anymore, and that could be a reason the Thunder would gamble on taking James in the second round.
READ MORE: Kevin Durant Returning to the OKC Thunder Would Break the NBA, but it's Probably Not Happening
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.