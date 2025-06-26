OKC Thunder Select Thomas Sorber With No. 15 Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Oklahoma City has made its first addition since winning the NBA title.
The Thunder selected Thomas Sorber with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Sorber, a 6-foot-9, 262-pound forward out of Georgetown, was one of the most dominant players in the country last season.
With the Hoyas, Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals. His impressive stats led to him earning spots on the All-Big East Third Team and Big East All-Freshman Team.
Sorber’s versatility as a defender could help him fit in seamlessly with the Thunder. Perhaps most importantly, he gives the Thunder another shot-blocker and could play the four or five alongside Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein.
However, Sorber’s lone college season came to an early ending after suffering a left foot injury that required surgery in mid-February. Still, he should be back on the floor in plenty of time to help the Thunder when next season tips off.
After winning the NBA title in Game 7 of the Finals on Sunday night and celebrating with a championship parade on Tuesday, the Thunder had no time to rest before shifting their full attention to the draft.
While winning an NBA title can show that the Thunder don’t have many areas to improve, there were always going to be some spots that Sam Presti was interested in improving. Considering this era of the NBA, Sorber could be an immediate impact player next season, but he could also have immense worth in a couple of years as a cheaper role player when some of Oklahoma City’s current core is too expensive to keep around.
Moving forward, the Thunder still have the No. 24 pick to use later tonight and also have the No. 44 pick for Thursday’s second round. Last year, the Thunder entered with one pick and left with three selections, so Presti is no stranger to making some moves on draft night, and anything could be in the cards with Oklahoma City’s roster situation.