Oklahoma City Thunder Select Tre Mann With the No. 18 Pick in the NBA Draft

After trading the No. 16 pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder land Florida's Tre Mann at No. 18 overall.
With their second selection of the night, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Florida guard Tre Mann with the No. 18 overall pick.

While it was expected that OKC would try to move up, they ultimately were stuck at 18 and added guard depth to their roster. One of the better players in this class, Mann was First Team All-SEC last season. 

As a sophomore, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from deep.

Known for being a scorer, he will have plenty of opportunity to do just that on a young, rebuilding Thunder team. 

With that in mind, he does have plenty to work on if he's going to be an effective player and have a long-term career. While he's an excellent shooter, he'll need to build upon his frame and become a more well-rounded player overall to reach his ceiling. 

In what was yet another surprising selection, Thunder GM Sam Presti continues to make very unexpected picks.

Tre Mann
