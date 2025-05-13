Potential First Round Picks for the OKC Thunder After the NBA Draft Lottery
The NBA Draft Lottery is complete, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are without a selection in the top 14 after Philadelphia landed the No. 3 overall pick.
Despite not owning one of the first 14 picks in the draft, OKC still has possesion of two first round selections, which sit at No. 15 and No. 24 overall. With the lottery now settled, there is a more clear picture of who Sam Presti and company could target in the first round.
Since the finalization of the draft order last night, multiple mock drafts have paired a few intriguing prospects with the Thunder.
In one mock draft published by Derek Parker, the Thunder selected Noah Penda with the No. 15 pick.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Penda is a 20-year-old wing prospect who averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game with Le Mans in France's LNB Elite league. Penda shot just 30.2% from beyond the arc in 29 contests this season, but has the size, defensive skill and versatility to potentially fit in Mark Daigneault's system.
Similarly, Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon's mock draft on the Game Theory podcast slotted Penda to OKC, but not until the No. 24 pick.
At No. 15, Vecenie and Simon slotted Michigan forward Danny Wolf to OKC.
Listed at 7-feet tall and 250 pounds, Wolf spent two years at Yale before transferring to play for the Wovlerines. Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc during his lone season in Ann Arbor.
Wolf is a unique, versatile prospect who could also fit into the Thunder's system as another center option in the team's rotation of Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.
At No. 24 in Parker's mock draft, Oklahoma City added Greek wing Neoklis Avdalis.
Listed at 6-foot-8, the 19-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18 games with Peristeri in Greece's professional basketball league. While Avdavlis' stats aren't eye-popping, the talented prospect is a good finisher around the rim and a good passer for his size.
Additionally, Avdalis shot 45.1% from the floor and 40.7 from beyond the arc this season. While he may not be ready to make an instant impact in the NBA, Avdalis could develop into a solid role player with the right organization.
