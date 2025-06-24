REPORT: OKC Thunder Looking to Trade into Lottery in 2025 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder are still basquing in the glory of their first NBA title, but the team is reportedly already looking to the future.
Just a few days after OKC took down the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the 2025 NBA Draft is set to kick off. The Thunder currently own three selections in this year's class, including two first round picks.
With a deep roster that will likely look the similar at the start of the 2025-26 season, Oklahoma City likely won't have enough space in the organization to select players at No. 15, No. 24 and No. 44 overall.
As a result, the team is reportedly looking to package their trio of selections and move into the lottery of this year's draft.
"I keep hearing rumblings that the Thunder are trying to move up," ESPN's Jonathan Givony said. "They have 15, 24, 44. They could package all three of those picks, look to move up 4 or 5 slots, maybe 6 to Toronto. It's not clear on their roster that they have any real needs right now. They can afford to take a swing on a high-upside prospect who fits that defensive DNA that won them a championship. Someone like Noa Essengue, like Collin Murray-Boyles, like Joan Beringer. A young teenager who knows how to defend, who knows how to bring physicality, who knows how to play without the ball. All characteristics that the Oklahoma City Thunder covet, and these guys have been doing a lot of work. They've been conducting many workouts. I think they're going to be ready on Wednesday."
Adding another young prospect to a roster that already boasts impressive depth would seemingly be a big boost for the NBA champs. Of course, there is a solid chance that even if the Thunder were able to move to the No. 6 overall pick, a rookie wouldn't earn much time on the floor in year one, but having a talented player waiting in the wings would be another asset for OKC.
The NBA draft is set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT on June 25, with the second round scheduled to take place the following day.
