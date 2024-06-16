Should OKC Thunder Use 2024 NBA Draft Selection On High-Upside Center?
There has been plenty of speculation as to what the Oklahoma City Thunder should do this offseason. Analysts will claim they need to bring in a center via free agency to address rebounding.
The Thunder aren't going to head into free agency and secure a rebounding center, though. The price tag attached to a player capable of rebounding, though lacking the versatility the Thunder likes to have in the lineup would simply be too much for the team to bite on.
Could the team look to address rebounding in the draft, though? Selecting at pick No. 12, there are going to be some options like Zach Edey and Kyle Filipowski -- two very different archetypes of big men. Of those two, it seems the team would be best suited with Filipowski.
Trading up for a big isn't out of the realm, either. Donovan Clingan -- who isn't expected fall beyond pick No. 7, owned by the Portland Trail Blazers -- could be an interesting target for the Thunder. According to a past report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, Oklahoma City has an interest in trading up to select the coveted big man.
"Clingan isn't expected to drop past the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7, whom he just visited for a private workout as well. He is being discussed among teams as a possible target for the likes of Chicago, Memphis, Oklahoma City or Utah, who all might explore trading up for a player in his mold," ESPN reported.
Clingan is a 7-foot-2 big man and two-time National Champion from UConn. He can be a true anchor both on the boards and with his rim protection -- which has proven valuable in recent years, after teams tried to go away from playing true centers.
Clingan is a high-upside big man with incredible size who could develop well in Oklahoma City while providing the Thunder great backup center minutes and occasional double-big man minutes alongside Chet Holmgren.
No matter the draft selection -- staying put or trading up -- it wouldn't hurt the Thunder to try and draft a high-upside center. They don't have any other positional needs, and to be able to swing purely for upside is a benefit of the team's current situation.
READ MORE: NBA Draft Speculation: OKC Thunder Could Target Pittsburgh Guard Carlton Carrington
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.