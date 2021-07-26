Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State’s Pre-NBA Draft Interview

Ahead of this week’s draft, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham spoke to the media.
Cade Cunningham, the projected top pick in this week’s draft, played all of last season at Oklahoma State about an hour from Oklahoma City. While it’s unlikely the Detroit Pistons are willing to move off of the No. 1 pick, Cunningham will still be a fan favorite for Oklahomans on his next journey.

The week leading up to the draft, Cunningham spoke to the media about his pre-draft process, his time in Oklahoma and much more. In just a few days, the next chapter of his career will begin. 

