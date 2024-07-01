How Isaiah Hartenstein’s Addition Will Help OKC Thunder’s Guards
Oklahoma City made one of the biggest moves of the offseason on Monday morning, signing perhaps the best big man available. Isaiah Hartenstein is headed to the Thunder on a short term mega-deal and will bring toughness and rebounding to a small-ball squad. Hartenstein was rumored to have interest in the Thunder throughout the summer, but had a home in New York that he truly loved. Ultimately, the money and the chance to play for a serious contender won him over, and Hartenstein signed to play for Mark Daigneault and company.
When most people think of Isaiah Hartenstein as a player, they think he solves Oklahoma City’s biggest need, which is rebounding. Of course that’s true, as Hartenstein has been one of the NBA’s best rebounders over the last season, especially excelling on the offensive glass. His massive frame will help the Thunder against virtually any big man, and the team won’t be bullied whatsoever anymore.
But he brings so much more to this team beyond the rebounding aspect, and will be a perfect fit for the Thunder in multiple categories. Of course he’ll help Oklahoma City’s front court. But believe it or not, he’ll help the Thunder’s guards in a big way too.
Hartenstein is a fantastic screener and will bring a whole new dimension to the team’s pick-and-roll game. Chet Holmgren is solid in that realm, too, but prefers to pick-and-pop towards the 3-point line. Hartenstein will take the defense to the rim with his strong rolls, which will allow players like Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to coast in the lane. If the defense overcommits on Hartenstein’s hard roll’s too; Oklahoma City’s elite guards will be able to rise and fire for a midrange jumper. Luckily, both SGA and Williams excel in the midrange.
The newly signed big man is also a terrific passer. For elite slashers like Jalen Williams, there will be plenty of opportunities for back door jams. Williams is obviously a good isolation player and a great offensive creator, but he’s an elite cutter too and could unlock a new dimension to his offensive game.
The screens set at the top of the key and the dribble hand-offs around the arch will bring a new look to Oklahoma City’s offense. At 7-foot-1, 250 pounds, Hartenstein is an immovable force — something the Thunder haven’t had in a long, long time. His offensive creativity and high IQ at that size will work wonders for the five-out system.
His potential chemistry with Chet Holmgren could look incredible in closing lineups, too, as Hartenstein’s elite passing ability could be used to find Holmgren’s spot up triples.
He’s an elite rebounder, and his massive frame will help Oklahoma City’s front court immensely. But Hartenstein is more than a rebounder. His ball screens, dribble hand-offs, and post clear outs will help the Thunder’s guards more than anymore can anticipate. This was the perfect signing for the Thunder.
Want to join the discussion?Like Inside the Thunder on Facebookand follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.