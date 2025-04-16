11-Year NBA Veteran, Current TNT Analyst Chooses OKC Thunder Star for MVP
The NBA regular season is over, meaning the postseason has arrived for many teams around the league.
Additionally, this season's NBA awards will be handed out in the coming weeks, with a number of Oklahoma City Thunder players in the running after a stellar season. Front and center in that discussion is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who appears to be the frontrunner for league MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander's biggest opponent in the MVP race is Western Conference foe Nikola Jokic, who has already taken home the award three times, including last season. Both players turned in incredible performances during the 2024-25 campaign, but of course, only one can win the award.
In a recent social media post, 11-year NBA veteran and current TNT broadcaster revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander is his choice for MVP.
Anthony is part of the voter panel that will decide the MVP award, meaning his selection of Gilgeous-Alexander will count towards deciding weather or not the Thunder star takes home the trophy.
Anthony earned his position as an award voter following his lengthy career as a player and more than 15 years as a TV broadcaster. Anthony calls games on TNT, and is the father of Cole Anthony, who currently plays for the Orlando Magic.
Gilgeous-Alexander earned Anthony's vote after averaging a league-high 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals and a block per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.
In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander's statistical output, the standout guard helped OKC win a franchise-record 68 games and earn the best record in the NBA this season. The Thunder also finished the regular season with the highest point differential in NBA history and the most double-digit wins in NBA history.
Of course, the Thunder's success is buoyed by the team's other stars, solid role players and a great head coach, but Gilgeous-Alexander has been the leader of a talented group.
Jokic tallied 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 2024-25, leading the Nuggets to the No. 4 seed in the West.
If Gilgeous-Alexander does end up winning MVP, which seems likely, he will be the third player in Thunder history to take home the award, following in the footsteps of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
