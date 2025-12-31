OKC Thunder Still Down Key Front Court Members vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up their four game Holiday Home Stand by continuing their New Year's Eve tradition on Wednesday night, welcoming in the Portland Trail Blazers to the Paycom Center before jetting out for a two-game West Coast road swing.

Oklahoma City is no stranger to battling injuries this season, dealing with that level of adversity all season long. Despite their top of the league record of 28-5, the Thunder have missed multiple games from All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Defensive aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, Back up point guard Ajay Mitchell, Top Bench Scorer Aaron Wiggins, key reserve big man Jaylin Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and even depth piece Ousmane Dieng.

The run of injuries have not stopped the OKC Thunder from reigning atop the NBA, but it has forced them to play most of their contests short handed while also seeing a compact schedule and shortened offseason zap some energy from this bunch.

On Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, that trend continues. This will be their third game in four nights and their second straight contest with a depleted front court. Hartenstein, who re-aggravated his right soleus strain on Sunday against the 76ers remains out for this contest.

Jaylin Williams is still tabbed as out with right heel bursitis, this will be the eighth straight game the Arkansas product has missed due to this injury, having played in 25 games to this point in the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers come into this game with there own injury issues, still missing Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle and have tabbed Kris Murray as questionable.

Depsite the injury report, the Oklahoma City Thunder should be able to stack up their third straight win and finish the home stand strong to tip off the new year.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road for a West Coast trip that starts on Friday, Jan. 2, in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors and finishes on Sunday in Phoenix against the Suns to set up the first leg of a back-to-back, continuing the next night against Charlotte in the Paycom Center.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to defend their title and become the first repeat winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.