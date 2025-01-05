Inside The Thunder

3-Point Volume Could be Determining Factor in Thunder-Celtics Battle

The Thunder will get their biggest test yet from beyond the arc against Boston.

Ivan White

Jan 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots a three point basket over Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City and Boston are set for a matchup of Finals favorites, and the 3-point line could decide the outcome.

Outside shooting has only become more prevalent since its introduction over four decades ago. No team has utilized the 3-point line more than the Celtics under Joe Mazzulla.

In Mazzulla’s first season at the helm, the Celtics finished second behind Golden State in 3-point attempts but have ranked first in the past two years. While the Celtics have remained steady at the top of the league, the Thunder have increased their volume of outside shots. 

Last season, the Thunder were 16th in 3-point attempts with 34.2 per game, shooting 8.3 fewer than Boston. So far this season, the Thunder have risen to ninth in attempts at 38.6, yet the Celtics have widened the gap by taking 50.2 3-pointers a night, the most in league history.

Eight Celtics shoot at least five 3-point shots per game, which could easily swing the game against the Thunder on Sunday. While the Thunder have increased their outside volume, they haven’t necessarily been intent on chucking from outside every night.

In Friday’s comeback win against the New York Knicks, it was a flurry of threes from Aaron Wiggins to push the Thunder over the top, yet the team still only took 27 shots from beyond the arc. Those 27 attempts were a season-low and marked the 15th game Oklahoma City has taken fewer outside shots than its opponent. In contrast, Boston’s season-low in outside shots is 33, and it has taken more threes than its opponent in all but two games.

The Thunder entered this season with an emphasis on increasing 3-point volume, particularly from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. With the defending champs coming into Oklahoma City shooting more threes than any team in history, Sunday’s game could give great insight into what direction the Thunder need to go with their 3-point volume.

