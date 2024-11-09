3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Routing Win Past Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder is back on a winning track after it dropped its first game of the season to the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week.
Oklahoma City blew past the Houston Rockets in convincing fashion, 126-107. It jumped out to a 75-51 lead by the end of the first half, which carried it all the way through the second without much fight from Houston.
Two of the Thunder's three core pieces — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren — combined for a total of 58 points on the night, while the rest of the roster did its part to back them.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma City's eighth win of the season:
Best Offensive Showing Yet?
As impressive as the Thunder's defense has been since the regular season began, its offense has rarely played a complete game. Friday night, it might've had its strongest showing yet.
Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren's 29 points each, the rest of the offense performed well. As a collective, Oklahoma City shot 51% from the field and nearly 38% from 3-point range, and six players finished with double-digit points.
Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe added an efficient 14 points respectively, while Ajay Mitchell shined off the bench with 12 points and seven assists on 5-of-6 shooting. Regardless of how far down the depth chart coach Mark Daigneault goes, he has players that can make an impact anywhere.
The win showed that the Thunder might be finding its stride offensively, even though it hasn't been much of a problem in it finding success early on. When it plays a complete game, few teams can match it across the league.
Weaker Defense, but Still Elilte
After the win, Oklahoma City remains at the top of the NBA defensive rating ladder with a 97.3 rating.
Holmgren's shot-blocking prowess in the paint, Williams' high league-leading steal numbers and the guard tandem of Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso have caused nightmares for opposing defenses throughout the year, including the Rockets.
The Thunder tied its season-low of 16 forced turnovers, which for many other teams, would be season-high territory. It didn't show as much tenacity on the defensive end as usual, but a subpar outing is miles ahead of others.
If Oklahoma City's defense continues to perform this well as the season chugs along, it will be best in the NBA by a wide-margin. Holmgren could potentially receive Defensive Player of the Year consideration, while a number of players on the roster could also get All-Defensive team reconginiton as well.
A Tougher Stretch
The Thunder has encountered a relatively easy schedule aside from the Denver Nuggets so far, but it's about to get a lot tougher.
On Sunday, Oklahoma City will go up against the No. 3-seeded Golden State Warriors, and three games later, it'll face the No. 1-seeded Phoenix Suns. All three teams have gone above the rest of the pack in the West, and who the strongest team is right now will be put to the test.
There's no doubt the Thunder is a legit championship contender. Even if some of its opponents have been relatively weak, it taking care of business by a significant lead in most is impressive in itself. The defense and talent through its roster will continue to apply, whether the competition is stronger or not.
Oklahoma City now has the opportunity to seal any doubt and question marks that could be thrown at it, especially if it can take down both Golden State and Phoenix. Winning both of those games would put it in a position to take control of the No. 1 seed.
