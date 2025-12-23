OKC Thunder get Three Players Off Injury Report, One Added Against Spurs

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back.

Just last night, the Thunder issued Memphis a 119-103 beatdown. Both teams were down eight players, though reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be the difference, going for 31 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Tonight, OKC will face off against one of the only teams its lost to this season in San Antonio, who narrowly ousted them from the NBA Cup.

Unfortunately, injuries are set to play a major role in tonight’s game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Spurs:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Concussion protocol

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Questionable: Right adductor soreness

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

Harrison Ingram — Out: G League

David Jones Garcia — Out: G League

Stanley Umude — Out G League

Victor Wembanyama — Questionable: Left calf

The Thunder get three players off their Monday injury report in Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, though they see guard Ajay Mitchell added for concussion protocol.

The Thunder will be glad to have their two starting centers back, in addition to its most impactful bench player in Caruso. Mitchell left last night’s game in the fourth quarter, and his all-around game in the backcourt is sure to be missed versus the Spurs' point-of-attack defenders.

Despite that, the list is still lengthy for OKC. They’ll be without Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, its two rookies, and scorer Aaron Wiggins is questionable to play with adductor soreness.

The Spurs are relatively healthy, with three of its four listed players out due to G League assignment.

Unfortunately for San Antonio, its only listed player is its best in Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama has continued to be a revelation this season, and was vital to taking down the Thunder in the last meeting. He was on a minutes restriction for the NBA Cup semifinals, but was far-and-away the most impactful player when on-court. He's averaging 24.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks on the season, though he continues to deal with a calf injury that left him sidelined for several games.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 7:30 p.m. tonight from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.