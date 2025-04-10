3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder’s Comeback Win Over Suns
Oklahoma City secured its status as the league’s best with a win in Phoenix.
The Thunder beat the Suns 125-112 on Wednesday night to earn their 66th win of the season. After trailing by as much as 15 in a lackluster first half, the Thunder turned it on after halftime and cruised to the win.
Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso had one of his best performances of the season, finishing with 19 points and five steals.
Despite being shorthanded, the Thunder still played to their standard and put some finishing touches on a historic regular season. The Thunder’s win also eliminated the Suns from postseason contention, which could mark the first of many teams the Thunder eliminate over the next couple of months.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
Aggressive Chet
One of the most prevalent criticisms of Chet Holmgren throughout his career has been his passiveness on offense. However, he turned the tide with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a number of other contributors taking the night off in Phoenix.
While the Suns don’t exactly present a tough competition for any offense, Holmgren showed exactly what he’s capable of against a porous defense. He finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
While those numbers are good on their own, his most impressive stat was his ability to get free throws. Holmgren finished with career-highs in free throw makes and attempts, going 12-of-13 at the stripe.
Best in the league
With a win in Phoenix, the Thunder secured the league’s top record and home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs. Like many other teams this season, the Suns were victims of an inspired Thunder second-half run.
After trailing by five at halftime, the Thunder dominated the third quarter, outsourcing the Suns 43-26 before fully breaking the game open in the fourth to secure their record-extending 52nd double-digit win. While the Thunder were without some of their top players, they are no strangers to being shorthanded, and the “next man up” mentality was again on display.
After trailing by as much as 15 in the first half, the Thunder easily secured their 66th win to move to 5-7 in games when trailing by 15 or more. Everything about the Thunder’s season has been impressive, and their performance in Phoenix was simply another example of their pure dominance, especially when facing a bad team.
OKC is ready for the playoffs to start
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Thunder’s game in Phoenix was who was out of the lineup. Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein were all on the injury report for the second half of the back-to-back.
Considering the Thunder have essentially nothing to play for, those guys will almost certainly have the same out designations in Utah and New Orleans to cap off the regular season. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren also seem poised to join that list.
With the playoffs just around the corner, getting some more reps for guys closer to the end of the playoff rotation makes much more sense rather than running out the main guys. The Thunder put the exclamation point on their regular season against the Lakers and can simply cruise through the final weekend.
The Thunder’s win in Phoenix was business as usual for the league’s best squad. Although the regular season is winding down, the Thunder still appear to be in their best form.
Oklahoma City will get two more opportunities to take the floor in the regular season in Utah and New Orleans as it looks to hit 68 wins.