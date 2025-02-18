3 Things to Watch for OKC Thunder in Final 28 Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder sit at 44-10 and have just 28 games to play before the postseason. OKC is comfortably sitting as the Western Conference's No. 1 seed by eight games, which would mark the second straight campaign that the Thunder land in the top spot out West.
As All-Star Weekend ends and action is set to resume for the Bricktown Ballers on Friday, there is still plenty OKC can learn about its club down the home stretch of the season.
3 Things to Watch For
1) How the Double Big Lineups Come Together
The Thunder will likely lose more than 10 games in the second half of the season, but not due to a panic-endusing regression, but rather a designed plan.
Sure, Oklahoma City is not trying to lose games, but for as clunky as the double big lineups have looked so far they must keep playing Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren together - and they will, no matter which direction the scoreboard is moving.
While the Thunder could settle on the fact they are at its best with just one big man on the floor, come playoff time there will be matchups where both centers services are required. That is what these next 28 games are for, to know what you have and for the duo to learn to play together.
Ultimately, there should still be confidence that this pairing will work just as NBA world speculated it would back in July. They just need more time after injuries.
2) Can the Offense Keep Climbing?
For as much talk of the Thunder offense and how it could catch up to Oklahoma City's historic defense, they have continued to climb up the NBA rankings in recent weeks.
The Thunder are fifth in points per game, sixth in offensive rating, 17th in 3-point percentage, ninth in field goal percentage and 29th in free throw attempts per game league-wide this season.
However, in the last ten games, those numbers shoot up to fourth in points per game, third in offensive rating, 13th in 3-point percentage, ninth in field goal percentage and 16th in free throw attempts per game.
If Oklahoma City's offense continues to climb over the next 28 games heading into the playoffs - coupling that with its historic defense only boosts the Thunder's title case.
3) Who is the No. 2?
Last season, for as loud as each passing P.J. Washington triple was, it wasn't the Thunder's lethal defense that did them in, it was a stagnating offense.
Oklahoma City has tried to course correct that by turning Isaiah Joe and others into movement shooters rather than stationary catch-and-shooters. While that will certainly help on the margins, the Thunder have to find a clear-cut No. 2 alongside superstar Gilgeous-Alexander.
The league's leader in points has proven to be a worthy No. 1 option on a title team but in Dallas last postseason, his co-stars Jalen Williams and Holmgren came up short as do-it-yourself scorers.
Prior to injury, Holmgren flashed unicorn-like potential playing off the catch, taking a dribble or two to get downhill or to a comfortable mid-range look that led him to an 18 point per game average until he fractured his hip. While he has not been that level of offensive player in his three games back, how close can he get to that output by the time the Thunder's tilt quest starts?
For Williams, his elite defense on Kyrie Irving was overshadowed by scoring shortcomings, but he is a year older now. He has improved as a scorer and has a taste of the playoffs now to know how to make adjustments.
One of the two needs to be on par on the offensive end throughout the playoffs for Oklahoma City to reach the mountain top. Sure, that is a ton of unfair pressure to place on a pair of players drafted three years ago and making its second ever playoff run, but that is the world OKC lives in.
