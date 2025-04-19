5 X Factors For OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Round 1
Playoff basketball. There is nothing like it. Every possession, matchup and game is overanalyzed and overreacted to.
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not find out its first-round matchup until Friday night for a series that tips off on Sunday afternoon. That doesn't leave a ton of time to overreact.
instead, let's shift the attention to five key x-factors in this series.
1) Zach Edey
The Memphis Grizzlies should deploy its rookie big man at all times this series, regardless of how the Purdue product is playing. The reality is, this is not a contending team so bad minutes from a rookie gives the benefit of lessons learned which is far more valuable than pulling the plug and hoping the score gets less lopsided. Furthmore, for the Grizzlies to have a We Believe Warriors-esq series, Edey has to be good.
With Jaren Jackson Jr.'s inability to work the glass, Edey's rebounding presence will be felt in this matchup. He should gobble up rebounds to make his box score flashy. Though the turnovers and missed shots off those boards is a grave concern from Memphis.
For better or worse, Memphis is going to let Edey switch and how he holds up against the Thunder's outside weapons will determine the outcome of these games. If the Thunder can get the Purdue big man into foul trouble, the Grizzlies do not have the depth to overcome it.
On the flip side of this coin, the Thunder's frontcourt has to remain disciplined. If Isaiah Hartenstein or Chet Holmgren get overzealous hunting blocks, Edey's size can draw fouls on the OKC duo and throw off rotations a tad.
2) Scotty Pippen Jr.
Without Jaylen Wells and after the trade deadline saw the Grizzlies dump Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, Memphis rotation is not only lacking depth but high-end defenders.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Is one of the Grizzlies best defenders and at worst its second best point of attack defender. His only shortcoming? His size. Pippen Jr. makes the most of his 6-foor-1 190-pound frame. He plays underneath scorers using his leverage and ability to take contact to his advantage.
Though the Thunder are a different ball game. Its top two scoring options in All-Star Jalen Williams and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are overgrown for their position and make a living off using their frames to create buckets. How Pippen Jr. holds up against those two will be key.
Memphis will likely stick Pippen Jr. on Gilgeous-Alexander and Bane on Williams but if Oklahoma City relegates one of the Grizzlies best defenders to being stuck on a supporting cast members and as gap-help it will be a massive scoring series for the Thunder.
3) The Thunder's Supporting Cast
Speaking of the Thunder's supporting cast, the Grizzlies will certainly use Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey to pack the paint and the surrounding trio to take away the mid-range. It will be on the supporting cast to hit shots and loosen up the rim.
If Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and company are spraying in triples, the Thunder will be able to overwhelm the Grizzlies offensively and earn more lopsided wins.
4) Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of Memphis' best players and throughout the 82-game season was their best player thanks to a mixture of production and availability. While he has shortcomings on the glass and can at times fade into the background of games, Memphis will only go as far as Jackson Jr. can take them.
Ja Morant is the headliner but he can not do it alone. If Jackson Jr is patroling the paint at an elite level and scoring at all three levels, Memphis path gets a touch smoother in attempting to pull off a monumental upset.
In games where Jackson Jr. doesn't have his fastball, the Grizzlies will be routed. The Former top-five pick has to be on just to give Memphis a fighting chance.
5) Ja Morant vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
At the end of the day, this is a star driven league. It is only elevated as such in the NBA Playoffs. The top billing in this matchup is Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Thunder superstar is on a vastly different level than Morant, as Gilgeous-Alexander is a few weeks away from bagging his first MVP award. Oklahoma City's superstar has to shine bright in this series and cement this fact in the series.
Memphis' defense should not be able to contain Gilgeous-Alexander with his three-level scoring and improved playmaking, the Thunder have to lean on its MVP to power them and get to the end result of a shortened series.