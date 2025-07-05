Aaron Wiggins Has Rewarded OKC Thunder’s Longterm Commitment
Looking across the landscape of the league, it’s very clear that Oklahoma City didn’t win a championship by luck. The Thunder’s front office has been on a near-flawless stretch of contract negotiations and smart decisions that set this organization up for sustained success.
After losing to the Mavericks in the playoffs a full season ago, Thunder started off its offseason with an under-the-radar move that didn’t pick up much league-wide attention. On July 7th, Oklahoma City inked Aaron Wiggins to a very long-term, five-year contract. Looking back on it, the monetary number is staggering for the player that Wiggins has turned into. Across five years, Wiggins is set to make $47 million total. Looking at some of the contracts across the NBA, Oklahoma City should be counting its blessings.
The contract was a good deal a season ago when it was signed, but now that the dust has settled from Oklahoma City’s championship run, it’s easy to point to it as one of the best contracts in the entire NBA. Aaron Wiggins has rewarded the Thunder’s long-term commitment to him as a player by becoming one of the best, cheapest spark plus in the league.
All in all, his 2024-25 campaign was the best of his young career. He was always an ultra efficient offensive player, but he increased his volume significantly and was still incredibly efficient. The Maryland product averaged a career-high 12.0 points per game on 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range. He also averaged 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, both also comfortably career-highs.
It's clear that Wiggins could've chased money and a bigger role elsewhere, but he valued Oklahoma City and the consistency within the operation. He knew he could play a key role on a championship team, and now, he has to feel very validated in that belief.
