How Can The Thunder Continue To Replicate Success In Back-To-Back Games?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for two sets of back-to-back games, as they’ll be playing four games in just six days. Luckily, the Thunder have experience this season in these sets and will have four full days of rest before starting this stretch.

The first set of games will begin in Oklahoma City with the Thunder taking on the Clippers. The Thunder will then travel to Minnesota for a bout with the Timberwolves the next night. After two days of rest, the OKC squad will come back home for a matchup with the Grizzlies, before heading down south for the last game of the stretch against the San Antonio Spurs.

This Western Conference gauntlet would be intimidating for any team, but the Thunder aren’t just any team.

Oklahoma City is 24-2 on the season and has a record of 5-1 in these back-to-back sets, with its one loss being by just two points. With the Thunder being experienced in these types of games, what have they learned that can help them in this tough stretch?

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) prepares to shoot a three-point basket against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Use their depth

The Thunder have had a different combination of players hit the floor in each of these matchups, and that is most likely to be the case in their next four games. As the wear and tear of the NBA season builds up, OKC will need to rest different players on different nights, so that the team is better off for the long haul.

It just so happens that the Thunder have one of the deepest rosters in the league and can afford to sit their stars without sacrificing games. Bench players like Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mithcell have stepped up immensely and played as though they belonged in the starting role. Wiggins has scored as many as 27 points in these games, and Mitchell has scored as many as 21.

Oklahoma City must continue to trust in its bench and allow them to fill in the holes on any given night.

Dec 7, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Play OKC defense

The Thunder have been the best defensive team in the league, and this remains unchanged in back-to-back sets. In the three series of double headers for the OKC squad, they have only allowed 102.8 points per game on average. This, of course, is over a shorter period of time, but this is better than their season average of 106.3 points per game allowed.

Oklahoma City has been an offense's worst nightmare as the likes of Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander barely let you get a shot off. Then, when you do, Chet Holmgren is waiting to send it right back. Defense has been the Thunder’s bread and butter all year long, and they’ll need to continue that trend during this stretch.

Nov 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team before a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Lean on the MVP

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the go-to guy all season, and it looks like that will never change. The MVP has only missed one game all year and has continued to show up when the Thunder needed him most.

He has led OKC’s scoring in every back-to-back game this season, scoring as many as 35 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is truly a one-of-a-kind player and continues to prove that every time he steps on the court. With him on the floor, no game is unwinnable.