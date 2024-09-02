Aaron Wiggins Increasing His Volume Could Help OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s offseason was one for the books, and the team could reap those rewards pretty soon. The Thunder looks like a bonafide contender and the roster has very little, if any, holes. The core group and the new additions will get most of the buzz heading into the season, but the Thunder’s under the radar moves could help just as much.
Signing Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to longterm extensions on a team-friendly contract is great business for the Thunder. The team rewarded two of its own while also maintaining financial flexibility. It helps that Joe and Wiggins have turned into two of the most underrated players in the NBA, too.
Wiggins has been dubbed as both the NBA’s most underrated player and the NBA’s best value contract. He has been rock solid for the Thunder over the last few seasons and fits in with every single lineup the team throws out on the floor. His versatility allows him to move up and down the lineup and his length is helpful on both ends of the floor.
A season ago, Wiggins took an unexpected jump as a 3-point shooter for the Thunder. He shot an unbelievable 49.2% from outside. It sounds like a typo to even spell out, but he was easily one of the league’s most accurate shooters.
While 49.2% might be the best he’ll ever shoot, it’s not a fluke. Wiggins is a really good shooter. In 2022-23, he shot 39.3% and converted on most of his open triples. He has improved his consistency every single season in the NBA and has turned into one of the league’s most underrated shooters — and overall players.
While he has turned into one of the most accurate outside shooters in the NBA, his volume hasn’t increased. Last season, he attempted just 1.6 attempts from long range. Now that he’s comfortable in his role, it’s time to increase his volume.
Even if Wiggins isn’t at 49.2%, he has proven to be a 40% 3-point shooter over the last two seasons. Oklahoma City would benefit in a big way if their 40% 3-point shooter took a handful more shots. With the elite drivers on the Thunder’s roster, most of Wiggins’ looks are wide open. He passes up on a good amount, too. But after proving his worth from behind the 3-point line over the last two years, he needs to get a few more shots up.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.