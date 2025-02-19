Aaron Wiggins is Primed for A Stellar Second Half of the Season
Aaron Wiggins has come to be known as the Oklahoma City Thunder's multi-faceted, versatile, do-it-all skill guy, a second-round draft pick who has certainly exceeded expectations and understands how to maximize his role.
In each of his four seasons in the league, Wiggins has improved in nearly all categories. Despite a downtick in overall shooting percentage, his ability as a scorer and defender to amplify the Thunder has been huge throughout some injuries the team has dealt with thus far.
So far this year, Wiggins has made a four-point jump in his point-per-game average, a significant increase in free throw percentage as well as a rebounding boost, head coach Mark Daigneault has allowed him to assume a larger role halfway through the season. At 22.1 minutes a night, it's been fruitful for the Thunder, and certainly in the month of February.
Wiggins went on an absolute tear to start the month, logging a career-high 41 points and paired it with 14 rebounds in a massive 34-point win over the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 1. This fed into another career night a week later on Feb. 8, where Wiggins would amass eight threes on 61.5% shooting to post 26 points paired with 11 rebounds as well.
The game following, he'd log 24 points on 69.2% shooting with four threes, along with three steals.
Throughout the month thus far in eight outings, Wiggins has been handed nearly 30 minutes a game to average 20 points on the dot while adding 5.6 rebounds, a couple assists and a steal while shooting 45.3% from three.
Though it was only a representation of about halfway through the month, his scoring production has doubled in February.
And as Oklahoma City ended out the first half of the season with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 13, Wiggins will surely be looking ahead to kickoff the remainder of the season on the same note he arrived with in early February.
