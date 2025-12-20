Should OKC Thunder Change Up Usual Starting Lineup?

Oklahoma City suffered just its third loss of the season, but it might be time to raise some questions about the starting five.

Over the first two months of the season, the Thunder have been a tier ahead of the rest of the league. However, after tying the Golden State Warriors 24-1 mark through 25 games, the Thunder are 1-2 since.

Perhaps most interestingly, those two losses over the past week are also the only two games this season Oklahoma City has had its starting lineup from its championship run available. The five-man unit of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have still only had a chance to play two games this season, but with those contests leading to losses, the Thunder might need to switch things up.

For Mark Daigneault, there are two clear paths he can take if he decides to begin rolling out a different starting lineup when all of his top players are available. The obvious decision would simply be a repeat of some of the decisions he’s made in the past, going to a single-big lineup and throwing Cason Wallace into the starting five in place of Hartenstein.

Daigneault most notably made that move to begin the NBA Finals, starting Wallace over Hartenstein in the first three games against the Indiana Pacers before reverting back to the original starters. Although Hartenstein has undeniably been one of the best and most consistent players on the team all season, this move would allow the Thunder to stagger Holmgren and Hartenstein inside, ensuring that the team always has a reliable big man on the floor.

Dec 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) gestures after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

However, there’s another move that would be more reflective of what’s happened so far this season that Daigneault could make. Of course, that would be to bench Lu Dort and allow Wallace to start in the backcourt alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dort has been a staple of the Thunder’s starting five throughout his career, coming off the bench only nine times in his career and just once since his rookie season. However, this season has been a struggle for Dort offensively, averaging 7.7 points and shooting only 29.8% from deep, both his worst numbers since his rookie season.

Considering Wallace has been better defensively this season as well, leading the league in steals and taking on some of the toughest matchups just like Dort, he has a great case to secure a permanent spot in the starting five. Already starting in every game aside from the two where Oklahoma City has used its go-to starting lineup, Wallace is clearly capable of being a consistent starter.

Of course, shaking up a championship-winning starting five because of a few poor performances could be a bit of an overreaction. Still, Daigneault has never been afraid to tinker with lineups, and the regular season is all about experimentation for the Thunder.