Aaron Wiggins’ Midseason Jump is Significant for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s do-it-all role player is ascending in his role as the season wears on.

Ross Lovelace

Feb 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) gestures after scoring against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City took a half to wake up, but bounced back with a road win in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. After blowing a 25-point lead against Minnesota in its last game out, the Thunder needed a big response. It was looking like more of the same slump, but late life lifted Oklahoma City to a much needed win, avoiding a second disaster in one week.

One of the biggest reasons that the Thunder  came away with a victory was because of Aaron Wiggins — and frankly, that has been the case for the entire month of February. Wiggins has been a key contributor for the Thunder, and without the rising wing, Oklahoma City might’ve chalked up a handful of other unfortunate losses.

Once again, Wiggins provided a massive scoring boost to OKC’s loaded rotation. He added 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes. In a game where the Thunder won by just eight, and trailed for most of the night, Wiggins was a +26 overall.

Since the start of February, Wiggins has been one of the NBA’s best role players. He has, at times, been Oklahoma City’s second most consistent scoring option too. In 12 games, he’s averaging 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He’s shooting 54.3% from the floor and 44.3% from 3-point range on 6.2 attempts.

Across the board, Wiggins is having a career-year. He has been Oklahoma City’s fourth-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game. He’s shooting 50.2% from the floor and 38.5% from long range. He’s also averaging career-high’s 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Oklahoma City’s playoff run will rely on role players stepping up and self creation outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Wiggins is looking like one of the Thunder's top scoring threats, and with more stretches like the one he's putting together, his popularity will only grown. The playoffs could be the perfect stage for Wiggins' evolution.

