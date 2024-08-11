Aaron Wiggins Tabbed OKC Thunder’s ‘Best Kept Secret’
Aaron Wiggins is certainly not a secret within Oklahoma City’s fanbase, but the rest of the NBA is certainly still learning.
The Thunder’s Swiss Army Knife was a game changer all season for Oklahoma City and finally carved out a consistent role. Over the last few seasons, it was clear that Wiggins was different even as the losses continued to pile up. The Thunder had found another hidden gem.
Last season, he really refined his game and improved in all the areas Oklahoma City needed him to. He became an excellent shooter and forced defenses to respect his game on the perimeter. He excelled in transition and showed his value as a slasher, too. The more chemistry he develops with the Thunder’s core, the more valuable he will become as a player.
On Saturday, Bleacher Report listed each team’s best kept secret, and it’s no surprise that Aaron Wiggins was Oklahoma City’s. He’s a secret to the casual NBA fan, but Thunder fans know all too well what he brings to the table at this point.
“So, just to get this straight, as Wiggins went from being a total non-shooter to the most accurate in the league (minimum 100 three-point attempts) last season, he played...less,” Grant Hughes wrote. “It must be because he's a terrible defender who gives away so much on that end that his elite marksmanship can't make up the difference. Sorry, what's that? He posted a 95th percentile steal rate and graded out as a positive by D-EPM last season?
“That settles it. Wiggins is one of the best rotation guards nobody knows about.”
Hughes is right. And Oklahoma City knows it.
Last season, he averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just under 16 minutes a night. His efficiency was off the charts, as he shot 56.2% from the floor and 49.2% from behind the 3-point line. He became a connector on the offensive end and a reliable defender.
He was rewarded with a five-year extension this offseason, too, worth $45 million. As Oklahoma City continues to grow, so will Wiggins. He’ll have the chance to shine on the biggest stage over the next few years, and maybe then, he won’t be a secret anymore.
