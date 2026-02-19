The MVP Race Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Race To Lose

The MVP is looking to defend his throne.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claimed his first-ever MVP last season, after leading the Thunder to the best record in the league, and displaying some of the best stats in the league. The funny thing is, he is on track to do the exact same thing this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Thunder to the best record at the All-Star break, with the Oklahoma City squad being 42-14. The MVP has been a big part of this as he is averaging the second-most points in the league with 31.8 per game. This has seemed to come easily for him, as he has accomplished this volume of scoring on 55.4% shooting this year.

Gilgeous-Alexander has proven he isn’t only a scorer, as the Thunder guard is also averaging 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. He can also get the job done on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.3 steals and almost a block a game.

This extensive resume has drawn attention to Gilgeous-Alexander for another season, and even has him as the favorite to claim another MVP title. DraftKings currently has the reigning MVP at the best odds to take home the award again at -210. Then they have Nikola Jokic at +300, and in the third spot, they have Cade Cunningham at +1400.

It seems that the second part of the season will just be a two-man race for MVP, but even that might be pushing it. To qualify for awards, you have to play in at least 65 regular-season games. Gilgeous-Alexander can still afford to miss 10 games and still be eligible for the award, whereas Jokic can only miss one game the rest of the season.

Even if Jokic didn’t miss any more games, Gilgeous-Alexander would still be in the driver's seat. He has shown up countless times when the Thunder have needed him most, and has been the leading factor in OKC’s dominance this year.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can complete the task of securing another MVP, he will be the first player to win back-to-back MVPs since Jokic, as he won it in 2021 and 2022. It won’t be easy to do, but the Thunder star has given himself the best possible chance this far.

OKC hopes to see Gilgeous-Alexander back in action on Friday for its first game out of the break, and hopes he continues right where he left off.