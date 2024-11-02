Ajay Mitchell Having Strong Start to Potential All-Rookie Campaign
The Thunder’s second-round pick has been a pleasant surprise, but he could be more than that.
During the 2024 NBA Draft, Oklahoma City made a series of trades to move into and up in the second round. Eventually, it landed the 38th pick and selected Ajay Mitchell out of UC Santa Barbara.
At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Mitchell’s path to any minutes with the Thunder looked complicated. With so many talented guards and wings on the roster already, the Thunder signed Mitchell to a two-way deal
While Mitchell looked destined for the G League for most of his rookie year, but he might not spend any time with the OKC Blue after his performance in the first five games.
Considering Mark Daigneault’s trust in Mitchell after a strong training camp, the rookie won’t be on a two-way contract much longer. Two-way players aren’t eligible to play in the playoffs, which makes Mitchell a likely candidate to fill the 15th roster spot permanently to finish the year.
His impressive play not only puts Mitchell in a position to stick in the rotation and earn a standard contract, he could be on track for an All-Rookie selection. Although a second-round pick on a team that won 57 games will rarely find a role, Mitchell could break through and be one of the best rookies in the league.
Considering the 2024 draft class has not looked great thus far, Mitchell’s situation could push him over the top. Mitchell has already caught the attention of national media by simply making it on the floor in every game for the Thunder.
Through five games, Mitchell is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 15.2 minutes. Those numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, but his impact on the floor has been unquestionable. With the Thunder capable of blowing out opponents with some consistency, Mitchell should get plenty of garbage time minutes to pad his averages. Meanwhile, voters could have a lasting impression when watching Mitchell play important minutes.
That combination could be enough to sneak Mitchell into the All-Rookie conversation. With 77 games to go, there is still plenty of time for Mitchell to strengthen his case.
