Alex Caruso, Thunder Ready to Defend Title: 'When You Have the Crown, People Want It'
Oklahoma City is set for another year of contention, but it will be much different this time around.
The Thunder have spent the better part of their first 17 years of existence competing for NBA titles, but after finally winning one last season, they will be in a different position in 2025-26. The Thunder are no longer chasing an NBA title; they are chasing their next one, and finding the balance between hunting and being hunted is far from simple.
Entering last season, the Thunder had only one player with championship experience in Alex Caruso, and now he’s the only player on the squad ready to show the team what it takes to stay at the top after winning a ring. Noting the significant changes his Los Angeles Lakers team made after winning the title in 2020, Caruso understands that this will still be a unique experience for him as well.
“This team, we have basically the entire roster coming back,” Caruso said. “So, that’ll be a little different, but I think the team being so youthful still and guys still having different benchmarks in their career that they’re trying to meet, whether it’s stats or awards or contracts. They’re still chasing those things, which I think kind of helps distract you through the regular season just to get to the postseason.”
While the Thunder’s big three have already secured their futures, adding All-Star appearances and All-NBA and All-Defensive nods will still be on the top of their minds. Add in the rest of the roster still chasing their individual goals, and the grind of the regular season can become much less grueling compared to an established, veteran contender.
While that can be part of the equation, the Thunder still have to worry about getting every team’s best shot throughout the 82-game slate. While a rising young contender will catch the attention of teams like it did last year, actually being the NBA champions will carry a much different type of target.
Still, considering the Thunder are still chasing their own goals, they should be able to take on any challenges thrown their way and come out on the other side unscathed. As Caruso continues to be the veteran voice in the locker room, the Thunder won’t have to worry about being prepared for whatever comes next.
“You just have to expect the unexpected because when you have the crown, people want it,” Caruso said. “That’s just the reality of it. Going to the hunted from other teams, but staying the hunter in your mindset, I think, is the biggest thing.”