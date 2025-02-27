Big Fourth-Quarter Run Propels OKC Thunder to Victory in Brooklyn
The Thunder bounced back with a special performance in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma City beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-121 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday to begin a road trip. After a fourth-quarter collapse sunk Oklahoma City on Monday, it was an explosion in the final frame that led the Thunder to a win against the Nets.
As the Thunder looked to take their first lead in the fourth quarter, the Nets’ offensive rebounding continued to be an issue. Eventually, the Thunder closed some possessions on defense to allow a Cason Wallace layup to tie the game with 8:03 left and a Jalen Williams layup to take the lead one possession later. Wallace continued to be the engine for the Thunder with a couple of steals and transition buckets, helping Oklahoma City extend its newfound lead.
Oklahoma City’s intensity continued to pick up in the fourth en route to an 18-0 Thunder run that effectively decided the game.
Four Thunder players finished the night with at least 20 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Aaron Wiggins combined for 95 points, and each played important roles in getting the win. Holmgren also had 17 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to help spearhead the team’s defensive effort.
Despite entering the second half with a 15-point deficit, the Thunder’s sense of urgency was nonexistent to begin the third quarter. Allowing the Nets to continue getting good looks and playing uncharacteristically sloppy on offense, the Thunder failed to make up much ground immediately out of halftime.
With just under five minutes left in the third, the Thunder cut the deficit to single digits. As they had all night, the Nets responded and quickly pushed the lead back in their direction. The Thunder cut the lead to six going to the fourth and looked poised to finally break through after holding Brooklyn without a field goal for over five minutes.
After trailing by as much as 18 in the first frame, the Thunder began to make their way back in the second quarter. Cutting their deficit to as little as four, the Thunder looked ready to seize control, but multiple Brooklyn responses and hot outside shooting prevented the Thunder from ever drawing even, leading to a 76-61 Nets lead at halftime.
Killian Hayes’ big night was a perfect example of Brooklyn’s performance from outside in the first half. The former Piston nailed a career-high five shots from beyond the arc, with every Nets starter hitting multiple 3-pointers.
The Thunder will look to build off the win in Brooklyn when they take the floor in Atlanta on Friday to finish the season series against the Hawks.
