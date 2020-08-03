InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Billy Donovan Coach of the Year

Erik Gee

Courtesy of Thunder Public Relations: 

Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan was named co-recipient of the 2020 Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer is the other recipient of this year’s award.

Donovan has coached the Thunder to a 41-24 record so far this season. Oklahoma City leads the NBA with 29 clutch time wins this season and has gone a league-best 25-5 in clutch time from Nov. 25.

Since Thanksgiving Day, Oklahoma City has earned the most wins in the Western Conference and owns the second-best record in the NBA (35-13).

Donovan was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in December after leading the Thunder to a Western Conference-leading 11-4 record for the month, his first such honor. Since the start of December, the Thunder holds the best road record in the NBA (19-4).

During his tenure, the Thunder has made five consecutive playoff appearances, making him one of four active head coaches to guide their teams to the playoffs in each of their first five seasons as a head coach. This season marks the team’s 11th straight season with a record above .500, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication, commitment and hard work of NBA Head Coaches and is presented annually to a Head Coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court. It honors the spirit of Michael H. Goldberg, the esteemed long-time Executive Director of the NBCA, who set the standard for loyalty, integrity, love of the game, passionate representation, and tireless promotion of NBA coaching. It is unique in that it is the only award voted upon by the winners’ peers, the Head Coaches of all 30 NBA teams. This year’s voting was based on games played from the start of the 2019-20 regular season through games played on March 11.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Things to Look for When the Thunder Play the Nuggets

The Thunder host the Nuggets Monday at 3 pm, we'll give you three things to watch during the game.

Erik Gee

Donovan Pushes  Thunder to Clean Up Mistakes

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't have asked for a better start to the NBA reboot, but Billy Donovan Says there are still some things to clean up.

Erik Gee

Thunder Cool Jazz

Oklahoma City was impressive in their first game of the NBA restart smoking Utah. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan has to say about the Thunder's win and what bench player continues to catch our attention.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Jazz Live Blog, Game Notes

Give us your opinion on today's action by clicking the comment box and leaving a message.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Look for When the Thunder Play the Jazz

Here are three things worth keeping on eye on when Oklahoma City laces em up against Utah on Saturday.

Erik Gee

by

erikgee08

Thunder/Jazz Video Preview

We break down the Thunder's upcoming matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Erik Gee

Thunder Most Likable Team in NBA

With Chris Paul leading the way the Thunder are becoming the most likable team in the NBA.

Erik Gee

by

erikgee08

Knicks Job Is A Chance To Evolve

Erik Gee

Thunder Anxious for Restart

The Oklahoma City Thunder are anxious to get the season restarted. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan and Lu Dort have to say about playing the Jazz

Erik Gee

Re-Previewing the (Rest of) the NBA Season

Erik Gee