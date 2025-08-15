Bleacher Report Predicts OKC Thunder to Win 62 Games in 2025-26
Bleacher Report has released its annual win-loss predictions for all NBA teams, and what they predicted for the Oklahoma City Thunder may be interesting, for a lack of a better term, for some.
The outlet has Oklahoma City taking 62 wins with its 20 losses, making it a negative season at face value based on what it accomplished last year in the regular season where the team notched 68 wins and just 14 losses.
The Thunder still hold the spot for most wins across the entire league, but it is intriguing to see them putting Oklahoma City with six less wins when looking at how the team is retaining talent, coming in injury free and now have a new playmaking tool in Nikola Topic at its disposal.
Their reasoning? Teams typically do not perform to their highest standard throughout the regular season after claiming an NBA title, and that several Western Conference teams have improved throughout the offseason. While both of those may be true, this Thunder team has done nothing but progressed itself throughout this offseason, with its young stars continuing to improve and recoup while its core is doing the same, and Topic can come in with a fresh lens to provide a spark when given the opportunity.
Noticeable improvements from the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, as well as the L.A. Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, will be something to keep tabs on as the Thunder will have to weather storms with a defending champion-size target on its back, but it's proven it can withstand heavy talent despite being young and once "inexperienced."
The Nuggets have the second-highest ranking in this lineup from the West, being projected at around 54 wins after improvements to its second unit. This is a team who took the Thunder to seven games in the second round of the playoffs and nearly had Oklahoma City locked down despite having a waning bench and an injury-riddled lineup. Denver will certainly be a team to worry about in the coming season.
The Rockets, just adding former Thunder superstar Kevin Durant, will also be one to look out for. Oklahoma City will take on Houston for its season opener happening inside Paycom Center. as Durant will likely be in attendance to watch the Thunder hang its first-ever championship banner.
Oklahoma City will have its hands full to repeat as successful of a season as it did a year ago, but it's in prime position to do so when looking at what it's done to retain and build upon its current roster and team chemistry.