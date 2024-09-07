Bleacher Report Tabs Isaiah Hartenstein as a Contract OKC Thunder Will Regret
The Oklahoma City Thunder offseason has been widely received as an overwhelming positive. NBA media, fans and legends alike have even tabbed the Thunder as the winners of the offseason.
After rattling off 57 wins a year ago, good enough for the conference’s top seed and the teams first playoff series win since 2016, Oklahoma City entered the summer with a goal to improve - accomplishing that feat swiftly.
The Thunder kicked off the offseason by shipping former No. 6 overall pick, Josh Giddey, to the Windy City for a fresh start receiving Alex Caruso in return the two time all-defensive member and NBA champion fits Mark Daigneault’s identity perfectly and it was a move that is largely considered a win-win for each player.
Sam Presti and company didn’t stop there. With top five in the league cap space, Oklahoma City dipped into the free agent market for the first time as a franchise landing a big ticket item in New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.
OKC inked the center to a three-year, 87-million dollar deal with a team option in the final year. A hefty price tag but a luxury the Thunder could uniquely afford with such a talented young core under team-friendly pacts.
Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus took a stab at answering the question of contracts all 30 teams will eventually come to regret. For Oklahoma City, the scribe tabbed Hartenstein as the answer.
“The Thunder have managed their team about as well as any franchise. Hartenstein was paid more than many people in the industry expected, but it's a short deal.” Pincus said “Maybe Isaiah Joe or Aaron Wiggins stagnate, but their long-term contracts could be significant bargains.”
Pincus clarified with his “potential regret level” meter set at a 2/10. A classic case of having to pick someone on an otherwise clean cap sheet with efficient spending.
In reality, the regret meter should rest at 0. With this deal boiling down to a two-year pact that in no way infringes on the Thunder’s ability to retain their core players and while it could be an overpay to a back up center, who else was Oklahoma City saving the money for? In a use-it-or-lose it scenario, the Thunder’s track record of Patrick Patterson being their previous free agency water mark shows this was the best offseason they could’ve hoped for and most proficient use of their cap space.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.