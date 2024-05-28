Bleacher Report Tabs OKC Thunder Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe as Timberwolves Trade Target
On Monday, Bleacher Report published an article suggesting one "ambitious" trade for each team in the NBA.
Not only did the popular sports media outlet tab Deni Avdija as a good fit with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the piece also slotted OKC sharpshooter Isaiah Joe as a trade target for the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason.
Turning 25 in early July, Joe will enter his fifth season in the NBA in 2024-25, spending two years with the Philadelphia 76ers before being signed off of waivers by the Thunder weeks before the start of the 2022-23 season.
In his first year with Oklahoma City, the former Arkansas Razorback played just over 19 minutes per game in 73 appearances. In his "breakout" season, Joe tallied 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc on well over five attempts per contest.
Joe burst onto the scene in late October of 2022, scoring 15 points in just nine minutes of action and knocking down multiple clutch 3-pointers at the end of regulation and in overtime to help OKC pull of an impressive comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
The 6-foot-4 wing had another good season in 2023-24, tallying 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Joe even started two games for the Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals when head coach Mark Daigneault elected to bench Josh Giddey.
With a team option on Joe's contract this summer, he will become a free agent after the 2024-25 season if not offered an extension by Sam Presti and company. While the sharpshooter has been a good contributor for Oklahoma City, his contract could become expensive due to the value of reliable 3-point shooters in the modern NBA.
If Minnesota does decide to trade for Joe like Bleacher Report suggested, the Fort Smith, AR, product would add another skilled 3-point shooter to a team that was already one of the top perimeter shooting teams in the league.
With the Timberwolves making a run to the Western Conference Finals this season, the team will likely look to build on a solid year and add players who can help Minnesota take the next step in the postseason. After shooting 41% from beyond the arc in the playoffs with the Thunder this season, Joe has proven that he can be a solid role player and steady shooter when it matters the most.
