Branden Carlson Helped Push Thunder Past Bucks Down The Stretch
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-112 on Tuesday night to claim their third preseason win a week before opening night.
The Thunder brought multiple stars to this battle as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein headlined the starting lineup. These players definitely helped the Thunder as Gilgeous-Alexander led the team in scoring with 23 points and Hartenstein added 13.
However, Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t play in the second half, and Hartenstein was done for the game in the third quarter. This meant it was up to the young and inexperienced Thunder core to finish the game, and Branden Carlson was up for the challenge.
This was Carlson’s second preseason game, as he had only appeared in the Thunder’s first game against the Hornets due to right calf soreness. In that game, Carlson only played 11 minutes and had seven points and three rebounds.
This time around was much different as Carlson played 24 minutes and was the Thunder’s second leading scorer with 17 points. Carlson shot 50% from the floor and 60% from beyond the arc. He was also efficient at drawing fouls and capitalizing on them as he made six of his eight attempted free throws, including two important ones with 3:28 left in the game.
The 7-foot center also helped with the rebounding load while Hartenstein was out, as he grabbed nine boards. With the Thunder’s lack of true centers, Carlson could be a valuable depth option if he continues to show he can handle it.
Last season, Carlson played in 32 games and averaged 3.8 points per game after signing a two-way contract with the Thunder. He also appeared in 10 games for the Oklahoma City Blue, where he averaged 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.
He proved enough for the Thunder to sign him to another two-way contract for this upcoming season, and with the Thunder’s injury list already stacking up, there is a real possibility Carlson finds himself some time in a rotational role.
Carlson showed this type of play last season as well. He dropped 26 points on April 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans when he played 39 minutes and led the Thunder to a 115-100 win.
In moments where he has been given a chance, Carlson has stepped up and proven he can handle a bigger role. Tuesday’s game was a prime example of this, and the Thunder know Carlson will be ready when he’s called upon this season.