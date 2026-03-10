Three Takeaways From Thrilling OKC Thunder Victory Over the Nuggets

Off the fingertips of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets Monday night at Paycom Center, 129-126. Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a 26-foot step-back three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to give OKC the victory.

This win was the Thunder's 51st on the season, increasing their three-game cushion on top of the Western Conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 35 points and 15 assists for OKC. Jaylin Williams had a career night, scoring 29 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while hitting seven triples.

Here are three takeaways from the thrilling Thunder victory.

Mar 9, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) talks to the bench after a play against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Returning in Style

After missing 20 games with multiple injuries, the Thunder's breakout star guard, Ajay Mitchell, showed no rust in his return to action. Mitchell immediately swung the game the moment he stepped on the floor against the Nuggets.

In 29 minutes, Mitchell scored 24 points and added three assists and a steal. He shot an efficient 56.3% from the floor and was plus-11 on the night.

The Thunder missed the constant gravity Mitchell brings to the team's offense in his time away from action. The Belgian guard reminded everyone who he is inside Paycom Center.

Attacking every defensive mismatch and dissecting through lanes, Mitchell flipped a quick double-digit deficit into just three points, coming off the bench to score 10 points in the first quarter. Carrying over his momentum throughout the game, the UC Santa Barbara product orchestrated a solid return to action.

Mar 9, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Consistently Historic

As someone who has been consistent throughout his career, Gilgeous-Alexander now has a position in the record books purely off of sheer consistency. The Kentucky product scored 20-plus points for the 126th consecutive game Monday night, tying Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record.

Gilgeous-Alexander was everywhere on the floor throughout the game, forcing double teams and getting constant rim pressure. He scored 35 points, grabbed nine rebounds and assisted on 15 made shots, shooting 14-for-21 from the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander was instrumental in the Thunder closing out the game in the clutch, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter.

He capped off his historic night with a game-winning step-back three-pointer with 2.7 seconds on the clock to give the Thunder a three-point victory on a thrilling night.

Mar 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) gestures after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Undeniable Impact From Williams

On a night the Thunder were without both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, playing against Nikola Jokic, OKC needed Williams to step up. He did so in a massive way.

Williams scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while hitting seven of his 11 attempts from downtown in the contest. His seven triples set a career-high for the Arkansas product.

Williams guarded Jokic throughout the contest, making his job difficult throughout, until the MVP candidate took over in the fourth quarter.

Performances like this are why Oklahoma City decided to extend Williams's contract this offseason.