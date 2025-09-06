Brooks Barnhizer is a Backend Rotation Dark Horse for OKC Thunder
OKC Thunder rookie guard Brooks Barnhizer is a dark horse contender for a key spot in the Thunder rotation this season. The No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft can make a push for a spot with a good training camp and start to his OKC Blue campaign in the G League.
Barnhizer was drafted out of Northwestern University and was a fan favorite there for his hustle-oriented, hard-nosed play. He found his way into Thunder fans' hearts through strong summer league play.
In 8 games and 25.1 minutes played per game, Barnhizer averaged 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. He shot 47.8% from the floor and 25% from three-point range.
His defensive instincts were blatant on the floor, consistently showcasing positive defensive playmaking chops, jumping in passing lanes, getting steals and making smart reads and switches in tricky situations for an average rookie. His "all hands on deck" approach on the floor has given him comparisons to Thunder guard Alex Caruso, a very high mark to reach.
At Northwestern, he brought more of the same heart and hustle on the hardwood to the Big Ten Conference. He showcased that he was more than your average player; he is a player who will suffer every bump and bruise necessary, even a bloody nose.
In his four years with the Northwestern Huskies, Barnhizer averaged 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He shot 41.5% overall and 31% from behind the arc.
By the time of his senior year, Barnhizer took on the lead role at the Power Four level, while still bringing the same intensity, motivation and drive he brought before.
In 17 games before going down with a season-ending foot injury, Barnhizer averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals. His efficiency took a hit, however, shooting 41.5% overall and 26.6% behind the line.
The lead creator role is not one Barnhizer will see in OKC, so expect to see constant pressure and effort on the defensive side at all times. His jump shooting percentages should also take a jump with less pressure, as he shot 34.8% from three his junior season with a lower offensive workload.
On a two-way contract, Barnhizer will start his OKC Blue campaign Oct. 25. If he strings together consistent performances, he's bound to get an extended shot in the champion's rotation.
The Thunder have promoted multiple two-way players to standard contracts since 2020, and Barnhizer is looking to be the next.
Despite being picked No. 44 in this year's draft, Barnhizer is poised to make an impact this year, just like many Thunder rookies of the past.