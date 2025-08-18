Can Nikola Topic Crack OKC Thunder Rotation?
Guard Nikola Topic has already seen one of the more interesting starts to a career ever, becoming the first player in league history to earn a championship ring without taking the floor.
Taken at No. 12 in the 2024 NBA Draft, Topic was previously thought of to be one of the top talents in the class. He then suffered an ACL tear in the pre-draft process, causing his stock to drop somewhat. The ever-patient Thunder were more than happy to grab him in the late-lottery, offering him a full season of rehab before ramping him up ahead of Summer League 2025.
The Serbian guard then effectively shone in Las Vegas, adding an event-high 7.3 assists per game across his three contests, with double-figure scoring and 1.7 steals.
There were plenty of mistakes strewn across his Summer games in the form of missed shots, turnovers and defensive lapses, but he looked stellar considering it was a return to action. He commanded the rock, adding elite table-setting and play-making, and showed improvability across lesser areas.
Now, Topic will be looking to crack a rotation that cruised to an NBA title, a tall task for the essential rookie.
The Thunder certainly have need of a bench play-maker. When MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is off the floor, the offense can be prone to stagnation, without a ball-handler that can break down the first line of defense with ease. Co-star Jalen Williams adds that in spurts, but Topic’s fellow 2024 draftee Ajay Mitchell was legitimately relied on some in the early part of last season, and will be his direct competition for the spot moving forward.
Mitchell has a similarly composed game, albeit with less elite passing and more of a scoring punch. But his affinity for hustling, defending and dive-bombing the paint is sure to earn him time.
It won't necessarily have to be a one or the other situation for the two young guards — head coach Mark Daigneault is known for reaching deep into his bench and offering up unconventional lineups. But if Topic isn't yet rotation ready in the NBA, Mitchell will certainly dominate those minutes next season.
It seems only a matter of time, though, until Topic does officially crack the lineup. It was apparent in his ABA tape, but especially in Summer League, that he possesses immense feel for the game that usually isn't to be denied at any level of basketball.
It won't be long until Topic makes his official NBA debut, this time hoping to aid Oklahoma City on-court opposed to off it.