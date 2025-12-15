OKC Thunder Players Agree; Jalen Williams is Team's Most Versatile Defender

The Oklahoma City Thunder's defense has been well discussed over the past few years, and for good reason.

Armed with a number of impactful defenders alongside a talented scorer and MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC cruised to 57 wins in 2023-24 and 68 wins in 2024-25 before winning the franchise's first NBA title in large part thanks to an impressive defense.

In 2025-26, the Thunder's efforts on that end of the floor have once again led Mark Daigneault's group to the top of the NBA. Oklahoma City currently holds a 24-2 record, a 103.1 defensive rating and a 16.4 NET rating, all ranking No. 1 in the league.

OKC also boasts a 12.4 turnover percentage, which is second in the NBA, and a 2.1 assist to turnover ratio, which ranks third in the league.

In addition to a good coach and scheme, the Thunder also have a number of remarkable individual and team defenders. From rim-protecting big men like Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, to shutdown perimeter defenders like Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City has a number of options to throw at opposing teams.

Having six impressive defensive players, including three All-Defense honorees and the current leader in Defensive Player of the Year odds, many observers have attempted to determine who the Thunder's best player is on that end of the court.

Recently, Thunder players attempted to answer this question in an interview published on the NBA's social media page.

The team agreed that the question is difficult to answer, and also acknowledged that each player has different strengths. In the end, though, multiple members of the roster agreed that Williams is the most versatile of the bunch.

"I'd probably say Dub," Holmgren said. "Most versatile, yeah."

Wallace seconded Holmgren's answer.

"If you need somebody versatile," Wallace said. "That can guard 1-5, go with Dub."

Even the reigning MVP agreed with Wallace and Holmgren.

"If you're a smaller team," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You need someone to guard a bigger guy, Dub."

Finally, Williams agreed, adding that he would choose himself.

Williams has averaged more than a steal per game each year of his NBA career, including 1.6 steals per game in 2024-25 and 2025-26. During his third year in the league, the Santa Clara product earned All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense honors, cementing his place among the NBA's top wing defenders.

While Williams won't be play enough games to earn that recognition again this season, the OKC standout has still been a huge boost to an already impressive defense since returning from injury.

