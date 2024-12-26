Cason Wallace Must Step Up in Alex Caruso’s Absence
Oklahoma City has been an elite team no matter who has been on the floor. Between missing Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, along with several role players dealing with minor injuries, the Thunder have yet to be at full strength. It really hasn’t mattered yet, though.
With a 23-5 record, Oklahoma City is separating itself from the rest of the pack. The Thunder have a 3.5 game lead on the first place spot in the Western Conference and they are outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game on average.
The team’s depth has had a chance to make a serious impact, and a handful of players have been able to step up. The bench rotation has been important, and it seems like Oklahoma City is still trying to figure out its best pieces to succeed. One player that has shown promise in his starts and has provided great depth is Cason Wallace. With Alex Caruso sidelined with a hip injury, Wallace has a chance to step up in a big way.
Wallace has been given more minutes and has taken more shots this season, but his efficiency has fallen a good amount. In 26 minutes per game, he’s averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He’s shooting just 43.1% from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range.
Oklahoma City needs one of its three defensive minded guards — Lu Dort, Caruso, or Wallace — to find an efficient role on the offensive end of the floor. They’ve all had their moments, but consistency has been hard to come by. With Caruso sidelined, Wallace will be able to play extended minutes and have more reign to experiment on offense.
Wallace is a talented young player that the Thunder will need to count on in the playoffs. His efficiency streak needs to start soon, so he can build on his body of work the rest of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.