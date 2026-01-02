OKC Thunder Continue To See Improved Version of Isaiah Joe

Isaiah Joe was on fire against the Portland Trail Blazers, he launched ten triples at the rim on New Year's Eve, converting on five of them. It was another day in the office for Joe, the Arkansas product has played in 25 games, averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 stocks per game while shooting 45% from the floor, 42% from beyond the arc and 93% at the charity stripe in 20.7 minutes per game.

Joe is getting off more shots than ever before all thanks to his improvement from distance. He is able to relocate around the perimeter to find passing windows to make himself more available as a release valve for this Thunder offense as a shooter.

This season, the Oklahoma City sharpshooter is being used in more pick-and-pops, more dribble handoffs and getting the benefit of off-ball screens more.

On pick-and-pops Joe is shooting 71%, in hand offs that mark is at 35% in the 66 percentile in the entire NBA and coming off screens he is lighting the net on fire with 43% shooting.

When he is set up for catch-and-shoot opportunities, Joe is converting at a 43% clip, which increases to 57% when left unguarded, making him an instant threat for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He gives matchups nightmares when he is on the court alongside the Thunder's offensive threesome of Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star big man Chet Holmgren, it is impossible to get out to all of them.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder are using Joe as a weapon on out of bounds plays, running the same play five times for the Arkansas product from the baseline already this season. Letting Joe sprint from the opposite slot to the short corner, taking a pair drag screens along the way and seeing a decoy in Williams or Gilgeous-Alexander taking a defender to the opposite side and getting a free triple where he is shooting 4-for-5.

Love this BLOB play Daigneault runs for Isaiah Joe. Of Joe's 19 BLOB attempts last year, they only ended with this shot 4 times; of those, none were as clean/effective as this season in spacing/screening. Already gone to it 4 times this season in 5 FGA. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) January 1, 2026

If Joe's career year in volume, percentage and unique looks keeps up he can be a key contributor to the Thunder's 2026 NBA Playoff run where they are going to attempt to defend their title. They will need to be an improved half court offense and 3 point shooting club to do that, two areas they struggled in during the last postseason where Oklahoma City stalled out in at times in part due to their 13th out of 16 team finish in 3 point percentage. Joe can check both of those boxes more efficiently this year than in the team's prior two playoff runs.

Come playoff time, the stationary catch and shoot looks are easier to takeaway when playing better and more connective defensive units. Now that Joe can get to his shot in multiple ways it not only makes him more viable but more valuable in the playoffs.