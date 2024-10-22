Chemistry of OKC Roster Improving After Recent Additions
The OKC Thunder made the move to acquire former Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso seemingly out of nowhere. Even before the start of the season, that move appears to be paying off.
Caruso seems to be fitting in better than could be imagined. He joined a roster of blooming young talent in the offseason and added a veteran presence and masterful defensive skillset to the young core. According to Caruso, since joining the team, he's had no issues meshing with his new teammates.
Caruso has never been a chemistry issue at any of his two prior stops and there have never been any complaints from former teammates. Part of that can be attributed to his personality, but his playstyle, effort and intensity on a game-to-game basis make it hard to not like both watching and playing with Caruso.
There wasn't much chatter before Caruso joined Oklahoma City, but the move made perfect sense. Adding a defensive-minded player like Caruso to a team full of scorers, many of which lacked winning experience, doesn't pose many negatives.
Multiple instances across the NBA of bringing in a veteran to contribute to the team and both lead and mentor younger talent, whether it is a former star, current star, or role player. The San Antonio Spurs added multiple-time All-Star Chris Paul to fill the point guard role and got the ball to star center, Victor Wembanyama.
It's a common occurrence that as a veteran is aging out of the league, they jump from team to team trying to contribute in minor ways. Caruso is only 30 years old and probably has plenty of time left in the NBA, but he has a unique skill set that may keep his role consistent with one team.
Caruso has played for two prior teams and has been an important contributor for both. He spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and three with the Bulls, winning one NBA title with the Lakers in the 2019-2020 season. If history continues to track, Caruso will be important for OKC for seasons to come.
His ability to contribute on now three teams, all of which have very unique playstyles and aren't exactly similar to one another, should also display his ability to be a good teammate. Especially in a locker room full of young and fun players, Caruso will have a role in the locker room as well for OKC.
Caruso gets his first chance to throw on an OKC uniform in the regular season at 9 p.m. at Ball Arena, on the road against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the NBA season.
