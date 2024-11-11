Chet Holmgren Exits Game Against Golden State Warriors with Leg Injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the Golden State Warriors in the midst of a six game home stand inside the Paycom Center. in what was billed as the best game of the night on the NBA slate, the Thunder got devastating news in the middle of the first frame.
In a highly competitive contest against the Golden State Warriors which started with fireworks each side going back and forth, the Thunder called their first timeout of the contest after an injury to their rising star.
Chet Holmgren, the OKC Thunder's no. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, left the game against the Golden State Warriors after a scary fall following his challenge of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins at the rim.
Holmgren went up to block the shot and landed awkwardly, immedately folding and crumpling to the ground. The Gonzaga product laid there in pain as the training staff attended to him. During the Thunder timeout, Oklahoma City eventually got Holmgren off the floor.
With help from injured big men Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, the Thunder rising star was escorted off the floor without the ability to put any pressure on his right leg.
He was immediately carried to the Thunder's locker room by his teammates and the prospects of him returning seems bleek given the circumstances though the Thunder have not ruled him out just yet, it feels like a matter of time. This story will be updated with more information.
