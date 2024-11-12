Chet Holmgren Gets Introspective About Injury, Rehab Process
The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost rising star Chet Holmgren after he sustained a right iliac wing fracture on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. The OKC Thunder announced he is sidelined for eight-to-ten weeks where at that time they will issue an update on Holmgren's return to play program.
This is the second massive injury, and freak incident, of Holmgren's career to this date. The Gonzaga product missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season with a Lisfranc Fractuce, delaying his debut until the 2024-25 season where he played all 82 games.
Following the injury, Holmgren took to social media to share some thoughts on his injury while laying in the hospital.
"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family
Thoughts from da hospital bed," Holmgren posted to X.
While the Thunder big man calls it ramblings, it is good insight of what athletes feel when dealing with these devastating injuries. The good news is the two sides have already rehabbed hte seven footer once, so you know an uncommon trust is built up through that.
Oklahoma City has already announced they expect a return for Holmgren at some point this season which will go a long way in salvaging the 2024-25 campaign in terms of the team's end goals.
